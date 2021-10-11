LR gunfire leaves victim dead

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in a neighborhood off Geyer Springs Road in southwest Little Rock, according to Little Rock police.

The shooting took place in the 5800 block of Hutsell Road. The injured person's condition was not available Sunday, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.​​​​​

Information about the identities of the victims or the nature of the shootings was not available, nor was any suspect information.