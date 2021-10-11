Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash in Cleburne County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:55 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in rural Cleburne County, troopers said.

Douglas W. Storey, 61, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 5 when the wreck happened around 2 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

He was negotiating a right curve and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane of traffic, the report states. Troopers said a northbound 2017 Buick was negotiating a left curve when the front of the motorcycle struck the left-front of the Buick, according to the report.

Storey died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

At least 496 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT