Crash in Cleburne County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in rural Cleburne County, troopers said.

Douglas W. Storey, 61, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 5 when the wreck happened around 2 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

He was negotiating a right curve and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane of traffic, the report states. Troopers said a northbound 2017 Buick was negotiating a left curve when the front of the motorcycle struck the left-front of the Buick, according to the report.

Storey died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

At least 496 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.