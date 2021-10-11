• George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a "nice life" and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr. A longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, Clooney described America as a country that is still recovering from damage caused by former President Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intention of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. "No, because I would actually like to have a nice life," said Clooney, who was promoting his new movie, "The Tender Bar." He said he plans to take on fewer projects while he is healthy and can still "play basketball and do the things I love." "I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife, and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years," he said. "In 20 years, I will be 80, and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat, you're 80, and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way." During the discussion on politics, Clooney said the president is still struggling with Trump's legacy. "It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day in school," he said. "There's a lot of things that have to be repaired; there's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time." Clooney said he hopes Americans have "a little better sense" than to return Trump to the White House. "It's so funny because he was just this knucklehead," Clooney said. "I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out, he'd be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."

• Matthew McConaughey hasn't ruled out running for governor of Texas but said he'll consider it only if he can make himself "useful" in the role. In an interview with Kara Swisher on The New York Times' "Sway" podcast, the Texas-born actor described American politics as a "broken business" and said he would not try to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 unless he felt he could make a difference. "I could arguably have more influence as an informal leader than a formal leader," McConaughey said, referring to his philanthropic efforts. The "Interstellar" star said he supports a mask mandate, which Abbott has banned, and he came out in opposition to the recently passed law that effectively bans abortions after six weeks, describing it as a "little juvenile in its implementation." Speculation about a McConaughey run has been building for months in the Lone Star State.

