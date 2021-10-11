NLR Democrat to seek land commissioner post

Darlene Goldi Gaines, a Democrat from North Little Rock, announced Sunday afternoon that she is running for state land commissioner in the 2022 election.

Gaines, 45, is the CEO of Arkansas Anti-Poverty Group and a former advance medical support assistant for the Chief of Staff for the Department of Veterans Affair, according to her website and campaign release.

The land commissioner's primary responsibility is to collect delinquent real estate taxes that could not be collected at the county level. The office also has jurisdiction over the state's navigable waters, submerged lands and mineral leasing on state property.

Gaines said during her Sunday announcement via Facebook Live that she is running for state land commissioner to heal the land, and her campaign centers around three main points: education, voter registration and innovation.

"My heart is in education and making sure we stay informed. By being informed, then we are given an opportunity to make wise decisions when it comes to the purchase of land and establishing legacies for our family," she said.

Gaines is running against Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land, who announced in January that he is seeking reelection. Land, 65, a Republican from Heber Springs, was elected to a four-year term in 2018.

Gaines and Land are the only people to file campaign finance reports as a candidate for land commissioner, according to the secretary of state's website Sunday.