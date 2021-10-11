No gun found at school dance after lockdown

BENTONVILLE -- A homecoming dance at Bentonville High School was placed on lockdown Saturday after a report of a juvenile with a firearm at the school, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Police received reports at 8:40 p.m. Saturday of a juvenile armed with a firearm, according to the press release. The information was relayed to multiple students and school staff, and once staff was alert of the report then the school went into lockdown while officers checked the entire school, according to the release.

There were no reports of a gun being fired and there were no reported injuries during the incident, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the department's criminal investigation division, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact police at (479) 271-3170.