SOCCER

Panama hands U.S. 1-0 loss

Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute and Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night when American Coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of another hectic stretch of three matches in seven days. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were on the bench, and Antonee Robinson didn't travel because of British covid-19 restrictions that would have required a quarantine on his return to England. With the U.S. lineup far from its best, the Americans looked both nervous and overamped for stretches of the first half. During the final hectic minutes, the game was interrupted twice when fans ran onto the field, and a ball was thrown from the stands. The defeat ended a 13-game unbeaten streak for the Americans that included 11 wins.

BASKETBALL

Sky open Finals with win

Kahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday in Phoenix. The Sky withstood Phoenix's fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17. Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists, helping Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix. Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.

GOLF

Ko ties Sorenstam's record

Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge in West Caldwell, N.J., the 26-year-old South Korean star made it look easy. She closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany. Ko started the final round with a four-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. The tournament all but decided, it was then a matter of how she finished. Ko ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the back nine and finished at 18-under 266. It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 65 on Sunday and finished tied for sixth with a 9-under 275. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 75 on Sunday and finished at 4-under 280.

Mickelson wins by 2 shots

Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career starts on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Fla. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May for his sixth career major title. He has struggled on the PGA Tour since then, and this was his first Champions event since February. Miguel Angel Jimenez battled with Mickelson throughout the day at breezy Timuquana Country Club and pulled even with birdies on the par-5 13th -- where Mickelson three-putted for par -- and the par-3 14th. But Mickelson converted a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th to move ahead for good. Jimenez also shot a 68, nearly holing a long birdie putt on the par-4 18th that would have forced Mickelson to make his 10-foot birdie for the win. Mickelson holed it anyway for the two-shot margin.

Bello captures Spanish Open

With Jon Rahm out of contention, Rafa Cabrera Bello prevailed in a Spanish duel with Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open on Sunday. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish tied at 19 under par for the tournament with Arnaus, who closed with a 4-under 67 and fell just short of his first European Tour victory. It was the fourth European Tour win for Cabrera Bello, and his first since the 2017 Scottish Open.

TENNIS

Swiatek, Murray advance

Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Andy Murray had to work a lot harder to get there. Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open. Swiatek, seeded second, won 28 of her 33 service points, hit 19 winners and made just seven unforced errors. Two-time major champion Murray beat 18-year-old Carlos Alcarez 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round for the first time since 2016.

