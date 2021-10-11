OPINION | A WORD: Please make up a definition for the word ‘sneezespicion’

The English language contains plenty of words, but that doesn't mean we must not want more.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary's online self-descriptions, the dictionary that never forgets defines about 600,000 English words, including all the head words, lemmas, derivatives, variants and obsolete items. Not enough, we say!

In this new little column, we propose to present for readers' amusement and/or edification one word or phrase per week, whether that word can be found in the dictionary or not. Especially we hope to highlight words not found in dictionaries.

Sometimes our weekly word will come with a definition attached. Other times we will ask you to make up a definition or to vote on various proposals for what it ought to mean.

Today's word is a noun in search of a meaning. Please make up a definition for the word:

sneezespicion

Derivatives could include sneezespicious or sneezespiciously.

Email your proposed definitions or any other coined words you fancy seeing in A Word to

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com