OPINION | OLD NEWS: In 1921, condemned Arkansan says he was scared after killing so-called old maid

We begin this column where the last one left off Oct. 4: in the middle of a confession. Amos Ratliff, a 25-year-old convicted murderer, on Sept. 29, 1921, thought he was going to die at sunrise the next day.

In fact, his execution had been stayed by Gov. Thomas McRae, to allow time to find out whether a sheriff had tricked Ratliff into confessing to the murder of Winifred Frazier by promising him a life sentence. Lying was bad in 1921.

Prison officers, a minister, a reporter for the Arkansas Gazette — all knew about the stay. But they didn't tell Ratliff. Instead, they gathered in the prison dining hall to hear what they called his "dying statement." Lying was perfectly fine in 1921.

The Sept. 30, Gazette published Ratliff's account, which began with how he shot his wife's lover. (See arkansasonline.com/1011first if you need to catch up.) Ratliff was out on bond in that killing and trying to raise cash to pay his attorney when he shot Frazier, who was described in Arkansas papers as an elderly spinster.

She was 32. She had bought her little farm near Eureka Springs the year before. Her brothers Elmo and Marvin still lived in Kansas near their parents at Montezuma. She had five uncles, and her relatives in the Salem Valley included Oaty and Rosybell Frazier.

Accounted a splendid businesswoman who loved the outdoors, she wrote to the Montezuma Press describing her farm as half plowed and "fenced tight." It had a good orchard and outbuildings, and anything she put into the ground grew. She liked the climate and country very much, but was dismayed that so many Arkansans could neither read nor write.

Her lifeless body was not found for a week. Officials decided she had been stabbed and left to bleed out, and that's what the Montezuma Press reported when John B. Frazier escorted his only daughter's body home for burial. But then Ratliff told Sheriff Ed McShane that he'd used a shotgun, and so her poor parents agreed to let her body be exhumed and re-examined.

The day he killed her, Ratliff was boarding with a Mrs. Key and had a mill job.

RATLIFF'S STORY CONTINUES

"One Thursday night, I left the house after telling Mrs. Key I was going fishing. I carried my shotgun with which I intended to scare Miss Frazier into telling me where she kept her money. I never dreamed of shooting or harming her. I walked the six miles to Miss Frazier's home and arrived there at 10 o'clock at night. She had just returned from the city and was in the house. I stopped at the gate and watched her.

"She returned to the stable and cared for her horse. Then she returned to her house and undressed. I watched her closely and when she again left the house I sneaked in the front door and stood behind it. There was no light in that room but a lamp was burning in her bedroom which joined the room that I was in.

"Miss Frazier returned to her bedroom and then came into the room where I was hidden. She closed the door and locked it before I could say anything.

"The fact that the door was locked startled me for a moment and by that time Miss Frazier returned to her bedroom and extinguished the lamp. Then I walked into her room, and with a flashlight I saw her sitting on the edge of the bed.

"She grabbed a quilt and held it to her. I told her not to be afraid as I wasn't going to harm her, and that all I had wanted was her money. She called me a vile name and reached for a pistol on her bed. At the same time she drew the quilt up around her body.

"Right then I knew she intended to kill me. To protect myself, I intended to shoot her in the right arm in order to prevent her shooting me. I fired one shot and afterward I saw she was in a bent over position. I aimed for the arm but because she was bent over the charge struck her in her right side. She staggered to one side of the room and fell. All this time I kept my flashlight trained on her and saw her every move."

Ratliff was asked whether he then searched for her money. He said no, he was afraid the sound had carried to the next farm.

"After Miss Frazier fell, I saw that she was dead. This frightened me terribly. I unbolted the back door and ran out.

"I remained in and around Eureka Springs, believing no one would suspect me. Several days later the officers arrested my former roommates and from them they obtained a confession that they had conspired with me to rob the woman. They proved an alibi as to their whereabouts on the night of the murder, and were released. Then I was arrested.

"I was placed in the county jail and several times the officers attempted to scare me into confessing. I held out until Sheriff McShane called on me and told me that I was headed for the electric chair and pleaded with me to tell all I knew about the murder. He then told me the evidence the state had against me and I saw they had me. I confessed to him. He promised me that he would do all he could to obtain a life term for me.

"In court, the judge appointed a hard-headed attorney to defend me. His arguments for me were in regard to the confession, claiming I did not make it. He made me plead not guilty and stand trial. Further than that, he refused to allow me to take the stand and testify on my own behalf. I still believe if I could have testified, I would have received a life term."

Ratliff told his audience that confessing made him feel a great deal better.

Pressed for information regarding his former roommates, Ratliff finally said that they had robbed some stores at Eureka Springs. Asked for the names of the stores, Ratliff was quiet. After a while he raised his head and said, "Gentlemen, I don't believe I want to tell that. It's not a nice thing to do. If they were in my place and I in theirs and they refused to give you officers information which would lead to my arrest, I'd certainly appreciate it. I believe they'll appreciate me keeping quiet, and that's what I'm going to do.

"If there's any part of manhood in them, they'll go straight from now on, after they missed going to the chair with me. They missed it very closely, and I know if I were in their place now, I'd go straight as long as I lived, and I know I could."

The Gazette reported that everyone in the room told Ratliff they admired his stand, and he smiled weakly. Then the Rev. W. B. Hogg leaned toward him and said, "Amos, you remember telling me the other day that you had a dream that the good Lord interfered and you were saved from the chair on the 30th?"

"Yes sir," replied the condemned man.

"Well, that's happened."

Ratliff sat as if paralyzed. He did not move. He only stared at the divine.

"Yes," continued the Rev. Mr. Hogg, "the governor's granted you a two weeks' stay."

A broad smile crept over Ratliff's countenance, and half doubtfully he asked, "Is that right?"

"Yes, that's right," said Mr. Hogg.

"Well, that sure is good," replied Ratliff.

Hogg had to leave for a wedding, but the others stayed to chat.

Ratliff described a long talk with his mother-in-law. She had wept that her daughter took up with John Berry while Ratliff was serving two years at the Tucker prison farm for selling mortgaged property. Her daughter slapped her face.

Ratliff told them he cared for nothing in the world except his wife and little daughter, but after he shot her lover, he "quit" her. He had intended to be a good citizen, but it seemed that he always had bad luck.

Ratliff smiled when he left for the death cell in which he had spent the past 60 days. He said "good-night" and "see you again."

"He is not as ignorant as he has been described," the reporter concluded. "Although his education has been limited, he appears intelligent. His vocabulary is faulty at times, but he talks intelligently."

Next week: Ratliff's tale is transmogrified.

