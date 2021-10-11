100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1921

HUTTIG -- Fire in the business section of Huttig at 1:30 o'clock this morning caused loss estimated at $15,000. Heard's amusement parlor, two pool halls, a bowling alley, and a restaurant were destroyed. The building which housed them was owned by the Union Sawmill Company. The company's loss was covered by insurance. H. P. Heard and L. C. Bold owned the fixtures, and their losses were partly covered by insurance. The building will be rebuilt at once.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1971

WEST MEMPHIS -- Thirty white parents of West Memphis school pupils voted Saturday at a rally to keep their youngsters out of school Monday in defiance of a federal court desegregation order. The parents also said they will meet at the school district office tonight to protest the order by federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele. The judge has instructed West Memphis to insure a 30 percent racial minority at all eight elementary schools in the city starting Monday. The revised school zoning plan provides for 400 white pupils to be transferred to Wonder Elementary School and about 145 pupils to be transferred from Weaver school to other schools. No buses have been provided for the transfers.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1996

• State police are investigating the distribution of fliers containing the names of people supposedly infected with the AIDS virus. The fliers were on paper with state Health Department letterhead. But Health Department officials said Thursday the fliers are fakes and the information on them is false. Arlene Rose, director of the agency's division of AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases, said callers informed the department that the fliers were being put on cars and distributed Tuesday at homes in Central Arkansas. The fliers purport to be an "Arkansas Department of Health Public Notice" about HIV, the virus that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome, commonly known as AIDS. Rose described the content of the fliers as "basically just stating a lot of names which are very false in terms of individuals being infected."

10 years ago

Oct. 11, 2011

• Little Rock's version of the Occupy Wall Street protests will march Saturday through downtown Little Rock with stops at some of the city's major financial institutions and the state Capitol, organizers agreed at a meeting Monday night. Occupy Little Rock will march by Stephens Inc., the Little Rock branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Bank of America, according to votes taken at the meeting. Stephens and the Federal Reserve are housed in the same office building at 111 Center St. About 150 people, almost three times the size of the crowd that attended the inaugural meeting last Tuesday, gathered for the meeting in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park in downtown Little Rock.