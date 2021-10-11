Police: no evidence of guns nor shots fired during Rogers High game

ROGERS -- Police released additional details Monday about reports of gunfire Friday night that set off some panic during homecoming festivities at Rogers High School.

Officers at the school's football game received a report at 9:44 p.m. of two suspicious people on the north side of the stadium by the field house who were wearing ski masks and possibly were armed, according to a statement Rogers police released Monday on Twitter.

Officers checked the area but didn't find anyone matching the description.

At 9:53 p.m., a juvenile male made a 911 call reporting shots fired in the gymnasium. Detectives later interviewed him about his call, according to police.

The boy said he was in the building when kids began running in yelling about somebody with a gun and shots being fired in the commons area. He said he hid in a closet and called 911, according to police.

Meanwhile, a football player in the field house experienced an unrelated medical emergency. In the confusion, it was reported a football player had been shot; in fact, the player was suffering from dehydration, and he was treated by medics for that, according to police.

The entire school was cleared. Authorities found no evidence of shots being fired, nor any evidence of anyone having a gun in the area. No witnesses were found who could say they heard gun shots or saw anyone with a gun, according to police.

"It is possible somebody said something about a gun or shots being fired that was spread by word of mouth which caused the panic," police stated on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the 911 caller made the call in good faith, believing there was an active shooter on the premises, according to police.