PREP TENNIS: Har-Ber sophomore Carter Swope makes seamless transition from doubles to singles

SPRINGDALE -- Carter Swope plays tennis like a chess match, always thinking one step ahead of his opponent.

It is a strategy that has worked well for the Springdale Har-Ber sophomore as he will carry the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West into today's Boys State Tennis Tournament at Memorial Park in Bentonville.

"Carter always has a plan," said Har-Ber coach Rick Horne. "All great players always have a plan. Carter seems like he's always one shot ahead of his opponent. You never want to go out on the court without a plan."

Playing singles this season was always in the plans for Swope after winning the 6A state doubles championship with his older brother Hayden. The Swope brothers dominated the court at the conference, state and overall level en route to earning all-state honors. Hayden Swope was a three-time state doubles champion at Har-Ber.

This year Carter seamlessly made the transition from doubles to singles and claimed the 6A-West single championship last week on his home court. He will carry the No. 1 seed from the West into today's tournament after drawing a first-round bye. He will play in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Haden Highfill (LR Central) vs. Spencer Holloway (Fayetteville) match.

"I worked hard this summer preparing for this season," Swope said. "I practiced at The Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell playing with players who were better than me, trying to get ready."

Swope said he also focused on getting in better condition by working on agility drills and sprints. He said he's dropped about 5 pounds since last season, knowing he'd have more court to cover this year in singles than he did as a doubles player.

Horne said the left-handed hitting Swope does a great job of setting up his shots by attacking his opponent's weaknesses.

"His forehand down the line is tough," said Horne. "He just does a really good job of knowing and thinking ahead and finishing the point. As a lefty, he's going to drive his forehand to his opponent's backhand."

Swope also competes on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) circuit when he's not competing with the Wildcats' fall season.

Like a chess match, Swope said the key for him in the state tournament is to not get too far ahead of himself and stay focused on one point at a time.

"I have to just focus on my round and not worry about what's going on in the other matches," Swope said. "Just focus on my match and let everything else take care of itself."