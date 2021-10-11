Sections
PREP TENNIS: Har-Ber sophomore Carter Swope makes seamless transition from doubles to singles

by Chip Souza | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Carter Swope plays tennis like a chess match, always thinking one step ahead of his opponent.

It is a strategy that has worked well for the Springdale Har-Ber sophomore as he will carry the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West into today's Boys State Tennis Tournament at Memorial Park in Bentonville.

"Carter always has a plan," said Har-Ber coach Rick Horne. "All great players always have a plan. Carter seems like he's always one shot ahead of his opponent. You never want to go out on the court without a plan."

Playing singles this season was always in the plans for Swope after winning the 6A state doubles championship with his older brother Hayden. The Swope brothers dominated the court at the conference, state and overall level en route to earning all-state honors. Hayden Swope was a three-time state doubles champion at Har-Ber.

This year Carter seamlessly made the transition from doubles to singles and claimed the 6A-West single championship last week on his home court. He will carry the No. 1 seed from the West into today's tournament after drawing a first-round bye. He will play in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Haden Highfill (LR Central) vs. Spencer Holloway (Fayetteville) match.

"I worked hard this summer preparing for this season," Swope said. "I practiced at The Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell playing with players who were better than me, trying to get ready."

Swope said he also focused on getting in better condition by working on agility drills and sprints. He said he's dropped about 5 pounds since last season, knowing he'd have more court to cover this year in singles than he did as a doubles player.

Horne said the left-handed hitting Swope does a great job of setting up his shots by attacking his opponent's weaknesses.

"His forehand down the line is tough," said Horne. "He just does a really good job of knowing and thinking ahead and finishing the point. As a lefty, he's going to drive his forehand to his opponent's backhand."

Swope also competes on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) circuit when he's not competing with the Wildcats' fall season.

Like a chess match, Swope said the key for him in the state tournament is to not get too far ahead of himself and stay focused on one point at a time.

"I have to just focus on my round and not worry about what's going on in the other matches," Swope said. "Just focus on my match and let everything else take care of itself."

At A Glance

CLASS 6A STATE BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT

At Memorial Park, Bentonville

Today’s Matches

Singles

First Round (1 p.m.)

C4 Caden Highfill, LR Central vs. W5 Spencer Holloway, Fayetteville

W3 Graham Hardin, West vs. C6 Trey Lemieux, Conway

W4 Jacob Nordin, Fayetteville vs. C5 Sam Carlisle, FS Northside

C3 Yash Gokarakonda, LR Central vs. W6 Robinson Wright, FS Southside

Quarterfinals (5 p.m.)

W1 Carter Swope, Springdale Har-Ber vs. Highfill-Holloway winner

C2 Spartagus Wolfe, LR Catholic vs. Hardin-Lemieux winner

C1 Isaiah Bordador, LR Catholic vs. Nordin-Carlisle winner

W2 Emiliano Aguirre, Bentonville vs. Gokarakonda-Wright winner

Doubles

First Round (11 a.m.)

W5 Michael Mathias-David Zhu, Fayetteville vs. C4 Avery Horton-DeAndre Ross, LR Centzral

C6 Cooper Teague-Michael Mainord, Conway vs. W3 Luke Ralston-Sankalp Pandey, West

C5 Rhodes Roberts-Tommy Nolan, LR Catholic vs. W4 Noah Furuseth-Aaron Day, Heritage

W6 Ricky Iselin-Anish Guntreddi, Bentonville vs. C3 Brody Wilson-Tanner New, Conway

Quarterfinals (3 p.m.)

W1 Boyce Read-Santiago Aguirre, Bentonville vs. Mathias-Zhu/Horton-Ross winner

C2 Trey Rajsombath-Kevin Praphan, FS Northside vs. Teague-Mainord/Ralston-Pandey winner

C1 Stefan Tudoreanu-Alex Wells. LR Central vs. Roberts-Nolan/Furuseth-Day winner

W2 Adam Ledzinski-Thompson Maner, Fayetteville vs. Iselin-Guntreddi/Wilson-New winner

Print Headline: Har-Ber's Swope makes seamless transition to singles

