PREP VOLLEYBALL Hamilton blended into tremendous player, leader for Bentonville High

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville High volleyball coach Michelle Smith saw Trinity Hamilton's potential to do big things even when she moved her up to the varsity as a freshman.

Four years later, Hamilton recently became the first Lady Tiger to surpass 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career. She reached the dig total as a junior, but got to 1,000 kills only in the last couple of weeks.

Hamilton, a University of Central Arkansas commit, also has the chance to become the Lady Tigers' first three-time all-state selection this season. Quite a feat in a program that Smith has built into one of the best in the state.

Smith, a former All-Southeastern Conference volleyball player at the University of Arkansas, has watched Hamilton mature both on and off the court.

"As a freshman, she came in very quiet, I think a bit intimidated," Smith said. "As a coaching staff we saw her undeniable athleticism. We knew she was capable of some amazing things."

Smith was right on target. Despite some struggles on the floor as a freshman, Hamilton played a key role on the Lady Tigers' last state championship team as a sophomore. She's now recognized as one of the top players in the state.

She's only 5-foot-6, but possesses a tremendous vertical leap of 36-38 inches to offset that size disadvantage at the net. Hamilton will likely be more of a back-row player in college, but she's developed into a tremendous all-around player with great passing skills and a deadly serve along with the ability to terminate a play.

She's even been used as a setter for one weekend when illness and injury shelved several for a weekend tournament in Oklahoma, Smith said. But Hamilton is all about the team first for the Lady Tigers (13-13, 5-6 6A-West), who are battling for a higher seed in the upcoming state tournament with just three matches left in league play.

"It's very special. It's extraordinary what's she's accomplished and I can honestly say I wouldn't want it to go to anyone else," Smith said. "She deserves it."

But the tables have now turned as the senior has blossomed into not only an outstanding player who will go on to play in college at the Division I level, but also a team captain and leader on a relatively young team, Smith said.

Hamilton admitted fitting into this new role hasn't been easy.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was hard at first," Hamilton said. "It's hard to focus on playing and also trying to lead your team."

But she tries to draw on her previous experiences with some strong leaders a couple of years earlier as examples.

"We had juniors and seniors who were good leaders and they made me feel comfortable," Hamilton said. "We have a couple of freshmen pulled up this year and I want to help make them feel comfortable."

One thing Hamilton tries to always remember is to be positive.

"I kind of treat them like they are my child," Hamilton said. "I was in their shoes once. All they want to feel is encouragement. They don't want to feel like you're getting on them, but you're also pushing them to do their best."

Hamilton said she's learned a great deal from Smith, but her father, Sparky, who played football at Arkansas, has also been a tremendous asset.

"She's (Smith) probably the best coach I've ever had," Hamilton said. "It's not just volleyball, but stuff outside of volleyball that also makes her a good coach

Her father has also explained being a college athlete comes with its own set of challenges. Hamilton has already learned school and academics come first, but her father pointed out that gets even more difficult in college.

"He always tells me that he's been through it all," Hamilton said with a laugh. "But if I ever need to talk, he's there."

And there was a time she struggled as a freshman and Hamilton went to her father.

"He just told me that I have to get outta my own head," Hamilton said.

Smith said Hamilton has matured mentally and she's been able to put that together with her already tremendous physical ability.

"Going into her junior and senior years is where she's really taken off," Smith said. "Now all the pieces of the puzzle are put together and it's amazing to watch.

"She carries us in more ways than one now. We put pressure on her. She puts pressure on herself and she can handle it."

Trinity Hamilton (3) of Bentonville has been a standout both offensively and defensively for the Lady Tigers and has a chance to be the school's first three-time all-state selection. / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach