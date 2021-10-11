Remember when, Arkansas? All these boots belonged to Nolan Richardson

Does anyone recognize what's going on in this vintage photo from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives?

Hint: The year was 1990.

Gleason "Dub" Allen Jr. of Hot Springs remembers the day he visited the Fayetteville home of Coach Nolan Richardson to photograph his cowboy boots. Allen's shot appeared with a feature story in the Dec. 20, 1990, Arkansas Gazette Sports section.

"The Gazette Sports editor set that up," Allen says.

Richardson coached the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, basketball teams from 1985 to 2002. The day of the photo shoot — four years before his Razorbacks would win the school's first and only NCAA national basketball championship — the coach owned 22 pairs of cowboy boots.

Allen and reporter Paul Borden saw them all. Size 12D, they lined shelves on two sides of a walk-in closet.

Most were Tony Lama brand boots. Richardson said he started wearing cowboy boots while coaching at his hometown high school, Bowie High School in El Paso, Texas (1968-77). El Paso also was home to the famous boot maker, and the coach went to school with relatives of Lama.

"I guess you could say I'm a Tony Lama man," Richardson said.

Borden saw boots made of lizard, calfskin, alligator, eel skin, elephant, ostrich and snakeskin in colors that ranged from beige to black. A pair of red snakeskin boots caught his attention.

Richardson said he'd received them as a gift about three years earlier, from a friend who owned a shoe store at Paragould. (Richardson enjoyed a bond with stalwart fans at Paragould, especially including Johnny "Nippy" Mangrum, who died in 2015. Nippy owned a sporting goods store.)

Borden quoted Tony Mangrum, who said he'd found the boots in a catalog. But Justin Industries had just bought out the Tony Lama Company Inc. in August 1990, and Justin's catalog no longer carried that red model. So Richardson's red boots were "unique," Mangrum said.

Richardson said he wore cowboy boots almost everywhere. The only other shoes he owned were FootJoy golf shoes and the Converse court shoes he wore to team practice.

"I'll even wear boots with a tux," Richardson said. He had boots with a classic wing-tip design on the toes. "When I put my pants legs down over them, you can't even tell I'm wearing a boot," he said.

Allen, retired from photojournalism and the U.S. Marines, doesn't recall how much or whether he was paid for the photograph, but he freelanced as a stringer for many publications during his career in public affairs.