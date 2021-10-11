Rural Health Partnership awarded $1.5 million grant

The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership recently received a $1.5 million grant from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA.) The partnership includes Southeast Arkansas facilities.

The funding is designed to provide employment and training services to workers and job seekers in the Appalachian and Mississippi Delta regions.

This grant is one of 12 awards from the DRA in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to a news release.

The new project, Connect to Tech AR, will support individuals living in south Arkansas Delta communities to successfully move through the health workforce pipeline and into career placement with a local healthcare partner, according to the release.

ARHP will engage high schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities and local workforce partners across the Delta region to recruit, train, mentor, and employ 70 individuals across the three-year grant.

Grant funds will equip Delta students to help meet existing local healthcare workforce needs through tuition assistance (including books and laptop), apprenticeships, one-on-one support, community health worker training, and career placement with a local healthcare provider.

"The rural South Arkansas Delta region bordering the Mississippi River and northern Louisiana is largely known for agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Lack of sufficient education and employment opportunities for new and returning entrants into the workforce threatens to further escalate increasing outward migration trends in the region," according to the release.

"In a region recognized for high poverty, unemployment, and outward migration rates, dozens of job openings sit vacant at healthcare organizations across the south Arkansas Delta. There are few individuals with the proper qualifications or training to fill the slots. Meanwhile, soon-to-graduate high school students and other individuals looking to reenter the workforce are largely unaware of the promising training and employment opportunities available only minutes from their doorsteps," according to the release.

The project aligns with DRA state and federal strategic plans by improving workforce competitiveness and creating jobs.

ARHP will coordinate efforts and actively engage the following partners: Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, University of Arkansas at Monticello-College of Technology (Crossett), Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Digital Health Information, 13 ARHP member hospitals, two ARHP partner federally qualified health centers, and the Arkansas Community Health Worker Association.

"With such drastic health workforce shortages in the region, the only way to provide a real and lasting solution to the problem is to build a locally grown health workforce," said Mellie Bridewell, ARHP chief executive officer.

"We believe that no one knows or cares more about rural healthcare than those that live and work in rural areas. More and more of our efforts are focused on supporting our rural students and new entrants into the workforce through training, education, and financial support to meet our local rural health workforce needs. On behalf of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, we are thrilled to see the U.S. Department of Labor invest directly in our rural south Arkansas Delta region," Bridewell said.