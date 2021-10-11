State adds 289 covid-19 deaths in data correction, Hutchinson says

The total number of covid-19 deaths reported by the Arkansas Department of Health shot up by 289 Sunday to 8,120.

The large increase is because of a data correction, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained in a social media post Sunday.

"These corrections have occurred throughout the pandemic, and today's correction includes numbers from the beginning of Covid-19 in Arkansas," he said.

The health department also notes on the daily updates that all data is subject to change.

"Case data includes confirmed and probable cases and deaths. Cases and deaths may decrease if they are reclassified," it states.

Total active covid-19 cases across the state dropped by 237 in a 24-hour period to 7,596, according to the health department's Sunday update. Active cases have dropped by 1,947 over the past week.

The age group with the most active cases is 25-34 year olds, with 1,194 cases, followed by 35-44 year olds, with 1,110, according health department's website. All of those 18 and younger account for 1,937 of the active cases.

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by five to 548 on Sunday with 161 of those patients on ventilators, 10 less than Saturday.

Of the 467 new cases reported Sunday, Union County has the most with 54 cases, followed by Pulaski County with 38 cases and then Miller County with 34 cases.

The state has reported 502,872 covid-19 cases since March 2020.

Since Feb. 1 in Arkansas, unvaccinated individuals have made up 87.2% of total cases, 89.4% of hospitalizations and 87.3% of deaths, according to the health department.

Another 3,108 doses of vaccine were given out, with 1,090 more individuals becoming fully immunized. As of Sunday, 53.2% of Arkansans 12 and up are fully immunized with another 11.2% partially so. The number of individuals receiving a third dose has risen to 74,059, an increase of 23,611 from the previous Sunday.