GOLF

UA men win SEC match-play opener

The University of Arkansas men's golf team won its SEC match-play opener with a 3-2 win over Mississippi State on Sunday at Shoal Creek Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The second-round matchup against Ole Miss started Sunday afternoon but was halted at 6:15 p.m. Central because of darkness.

In the match against Mississippi State, Segundo Oliva Pinto earned a 5-and-4 win against Pedro Cruz Silva. Luke Long posted a 3-and-2 win over Loic Ettlin.

After Arkansas lost two matches with Wil Gibson and Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, Juan Camilo Vesga claimed the Razorbacks' victory with a 3-and-1 win over Ford Clegg.

The Arkansas-Ole Miss matchup will resume at 9 a.m. Central today.

ASU men open tournament

The 26th annual Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate opens today at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, featuring the Red Wolves along with 16 other programs including the University of Central Arkansas.

Barnett, who started the event in 1997, will again serve as tournament director for the 54-hole event, which will begin at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start. All players will complete their first 36 holes continuously before playing the final round Tuesday, with groups going off Holes Nos. 1 and 10 starting at 7:45 a.m.

ASU's lineup will be comprised of senior Chris Rahm, junior Luka Naglic, sophomores Lucas Cena and Devyn Pappas and freshman Felix Krammer.

ASU women hosting event

The Red Wolves will kick off their fourth tournament of the fall today when ASU hosts its annual event, the Lady Red Wolves Classic, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro.

The tournament will be contested by 15 schools, with ASU being one of four Sun Belt schools -- the others slated for the 54-hole event are South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas-Arlington.

The Red Wolves have captured their own tournament six times in the last 10 years, and ASU finished fourth among 17 teams at Missouri's Johnie Imes Invitational two weeks ago.

Junior Olivia Schmidt will anchor a Red Wolves lineup that is also set to include Charlotte Menager, Elise Schultz, Kayla Burke and Casey Sommer.

SOCCER

ASU defeats UALR

Emma Riley scored two goals to help Arkansas State University (8-4-1, 5-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-5-3, 2-2-2) 3-1 on Sunday in Little Rock.

Aliyah Williamson also scored for the Red Wolves.

Karina De Paoli scored the Trojans' lone goal.

UCA wins on road

Gracie Hair's goal gave the University of Central Arkansas (7-7-0, 4-2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) a 1-0 victory over North Alabama (2-11-2, 1-5-0) on Sunday in Florence, Ala.

Hair scored in the 51st minute for UCA and the goal held up as the Sugar Bears moved into first place in the ASUN West Division with the victory.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU wins at ULM

Arkansas State University (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) picked up a 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Louisiana-Monroe (5-16, 1-5) on Sunday in Monroe, La.

Macey Putt finished with 16 kills and 16 assists to lead the Red Wolves.

Kendahl Davenport added 10 kills and five blocks.

UCA sweeps Bellarmine

The University of Central Arkansas (4-11, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference) earned a 28-26, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Bellarmine (5-14, 1-6) on Sunday at the Prince Center in Conway.

Alexis Stumbough led the Sugar Bears with 14 kills.

Macy Blackburn added nine blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services