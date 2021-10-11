Super Quiz: Females

What did God use to create the biblical Eve?

A woman who owns and rents buildings or dwelling units.

A peacock is a male, and a -------- is a female.

She is the middle child of the family in the TV series "The Simpsons."

The first female prime minister of India.

Term for the offspring of a female horse and a male donkey.

Hollywood's top box office draw from 1934 to 1938.

Females have two copies of this chromosome.