Super Quiz: Females

Today at 1:49 a.m.

  1. What did God use to create the biblical Eve?

  2. A woman who owns and rents buildings or dwelling units.

  3. A peacock is a male, and a -------- is a female.

  4. She is the middle child of the family in the TV series "The Simpsons."

  5. The first female prime minister of India.

  6. Term for the offspring of a female horse and a male donkey.

  7. Hollywood's top box office draw from 1934 to 1938.

  8. Females have two copies of this chromosome.

  9. A member of a race of female warriors of Greek mythology.

ANSWERS:

  1. A rib of Adam

  2. Landlady

  3. Peahen

  4. Lisa Marie Simpson

  5. Indira Gandhi

  6. Mule

  7. Shirley Temple

  8. X chromosome

  9. Amazon

