Super Quiz: Females

What did God use to create the biblical Eve?
A woman who owns and rents buildings or dwelling units.
A peacock is a male, and a -------- is a female.
She is the middle child of the family in the TV series "The Simpsons."
The first female prime minister of India.
Term for the offspring of a female horse and a male donkey.
Hollywood's top box office draw from 1934 to 1938.
Females have two copies of this chromosome.
A member of a race of female warriors of Greek mythology.
ANSWERS:
A rib of Adam
Landlady
Peahen
Lisa Marie Simpson
Indira Gandhi
Mule
Shirley Temple
X chromosome
Amazon