Stories and videos describe deep brain stimulation surgery

I know of no other writer who has attempted to give a first-person report of their experiences while undergoing deep brain stimulation as I have in this series, but there are third-person accounts.

The website of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has stories about three Arkansans who underwent the procedure at UAMS Medical Center. One tells of a 75-year-old man from Scott who feels the procedure put him back in control of his life. In another, a woman describes how DBS allowed her to feel comfortable eating in public. A third tells of a teenager who was able to walk, run and play basketball for his school only after DBS.

Read these accounts by going to https://news.uams.edu and searching for "deep brain stimulation."

Video coverage of the procedure can be found on YouTube.com. My favorite is a "Good Morning, America" clip from 2008 about Eddie Adcock, a bluegrass banjo picker who lost his ability to play the banjo because of essential tremors. He underwent surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. There is grainy but remarkable ABC footage of his regaining his ability to pick while a surgeon is probing about through a hole in his skull.

But ABC News did not post that clip to YouTube, so I won't share its link here. Another clip, which ABC News did post, features a violinist. See that at arkansasonline.com/1011DBS.

