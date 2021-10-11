Trick-or-treat outings safe, Fauci asserts

The government's top infectious disease expert said Sunday that families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors for Halloween as covid-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., canceled its popular Boo at the Zoo event because it didn't feel it could keep visitors or animals safe from the virus.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, went to the defense of the mask-friendly holiday during a CNN interview Sunday, saying that outdoor trick-or-treating was perfectly safe.

"It's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated," he said, urging those who were eligible for coronavirus vaccinations to get them before Halloween to protect themselves and their children. "But go out there and enjoy Halloween."

Despite the wide availability of covid-19 vaccines, not all Halloween parades have been safe from virus-related cancellations this year.

Fauci said the ability of parents to get vaccinated, combined with the low risk of the virus spreading outdoors, offered some reassurance.

"This is a time that children love," Fauci said. "It's a very important part of the year for children."

The Food and Drug Administration in May authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. Since then, more than 8.2 million children in that age group have received at least one dose, and more than 6.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer and BioNTech asked federal regulators last week to authorize their vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old, a move that could help protect more than 28 million people in the United States. Shots are not expected to be available to that group before the beginning of November.

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are currently falling, prompting hope that the wave caused by the delta variant is ebbing. But Fauci warned Sunday that enough people remained unvaccinated to allow the virus to rebound during the colder months.

"I strongly suspect that you're going to start seeing the deaths go down similar to the hospitalizations," Fauci said on "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren."

"How quickly they go down and how thoroughly they go down is going to depend a lot on a number of circumstances, which will be influenced by things like the colder weather, people doing things indoors, how well they go by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines," he said in the interview, which aired Sunday.

New covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing nationwide. The country had a seven-day average of 95,237 new cases as of Friday, down from 121,543 two weeks earlier -- a decrease of more than 20% -- according to USAFacts.org.

The U.S. is still seeing about 1,700 covid-19 deaths per day, though that rate has started to go down, too.

"If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union."

With about 68% of adults fully vaccinated, Fauci reiterated exhortations to get the shots.

Fauci said he'd like to see the daily case number drop to about 10,000 before authorities consider dropping mask requirements in indoor settings.

Small-business owners are left trying to strike a balance between staying safe and getting back to being fully open. Navigating the ever-changing coronavirus reality comes with a number of risks, including financial hardship, offended customers or strained workers.

Those challenges could intensify as winter approaches and outdoor alternatives become limited. Still, small-business owners say the whiplash is worth it to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.

"Just weeks ago, small-business owners hoped that a return to normalcy would help jump-start our recovery," said Jessica Johnson-Cope, chairperson of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices' National Leadership Council and owner of a small business, Johnson Security Bureau in New York.

Although safety is the priority for everyone, the changes can be draining for owners and staffers alike.

Jennifer Williams, founder and CEO of the Saint Louis Closet Co., a closet-organization business, said the company scrambled at first to implement a covid-19 plan, including masking and increased sanitization.

"We don't have the option to 'work from home'; our business happens in our manufacturing plant and in our clients' homes, so we had to adjust quickly at the onset of the pandemic with covid precautions," she said.

She ended a mask requirement July 1, after her staff was fully vaccinated, as covid-19 cases were declining and as the CDC recommendations changed. But that was short-lived.

In early August, Missouri was one of the top three states for coronavirus cases. Williams reimplemented the mask mandate.

Williams' staffers can spend up to eight hours a day in masks while installing closet-organizing systems in a customer's home. "The mental drain on employees has been extreme," Williams said.

Information for this article was contributed by Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times, by Shant Shahrigian of the New York Daily News and by Mae Anderson of The Associated Press.