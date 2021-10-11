Troopers: Harrisburg man killed in front yard after tractor-trailer’s wheel separates, hits him

A Harrisburg man was killed in his front yard after a wheel that separated from a tractor-trailer struck him on Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

A 2009 Peterbilt was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in rural Poinsett County when it happened around 2:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The right-rear wheels and tires of the vehicle’s trailer came off, one of which struck Michael C. Hamrick, 60, as he stood in his front yard, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time as clear and dry.

At least 496 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.