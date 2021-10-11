Rogers man arrested after two killed in suspected DWI crash in Lowell

LOWELL -- A Rogers man was arrested Sunday in connection with killing two people while driving intoxicated.

Luis Ruiz Jr., 29, was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with two counts of negligent homicide, battery, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and revocation of probation and parole.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges in the case.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:23 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 264 in Lowell, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Elenora Davis, 55, and Evelyn Shamory, 49, both of Springdale, were killed in the crash.

Ruiz was driving and went into oncoming traffic, striking the vehicle driven by Davis head-on, according to the report. Shamory was a passenger in the vehicle with Davis, according to the report.

Joanna Kelek, 57, of Rogers was a passenger in the vehicle with Ruiz. She was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Springdale, according to the report.