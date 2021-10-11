Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Sept. 30

Richard Bradley Burch, 33, and Madison Day Broyles, 34, both of Dallas

Austin William Dubbs, 24, and Hailey Cathleen Stark, 23, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Dean Hooe, 33, and Natalie Claire Rowe, 32, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Paul Szewczak, 30, and Kayla Nicole Milam, 31, both of Columbia, Md.

David Alan Vaden, 48, Cave Springs, and Valbona Batchelor, 50, Springdale

Oct. 1

Qamar Abbas, 27, Temple, Texas, and Zartashia Javid, 27, Fort Smith

Brandon Cody Beam, 33, and Karrie Faye Huber, 34, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Alan Bloodworth, 25, and Grace Elizabeth Rymel, 23, both of Fayetteville

Michael Dale Brown, 25, and Katelyn Noel Young, 25, both of Fayetteville

Hebert Calvo Villamizar, 60, and Clara Ramirez De Guzman, 68, both of Fayetteville

Derrick Devon Carr, 42, and Tonya Lechell Clay, 47, both of Fayetteville

Gerardo Cervantes, 38, and Noemi Carranza-Maldonado, 35, both of Siloam Springs

Dakota Chase Evans, 22, and Amy Joanna Miles, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Hunter James Farrar, 25, and Caitlin Nicole Emery, 24, both of Farmington

Karla Garcia Martinez, 35, and Trysten Nicole Teer, 30, both of Fayetteville

Hunter Lea Gorham, 44, and Megan Rose Lomax, 34, both of Houston

Christopher Alan Hale, 30, and Krista Renee' Kellar, 28, both of Gentry

Shawn Ahmad Hamidullah, 26, and Madison Elizabeth Glover, 24, both of Fayetteville

Isaiah Tarrel Howard, 20, and Hannah McKinzie Marovich, 19, both of Elkins

David Nathaniel Keller, 23, and Hannah Marie Reber, 23, both of Fayetteville

Michael Dean Leslie Jr., 33, and Kaylan Marie Hoepfner, 22, both of Lowell

William Matthew McIntosh, 22, Kansas City, Mo., and Olivia Caroline Waldron, 22, Springdale

Lester Menjin, 41, and Merita Helyes, 37, both of Springdale

Kyle Lee Payne, 38, and Aimee Renee Miller, 41, both of Farmington

Jason Robert Ramey, 43, and Lauren Elizabeth Etges, 40, both of Fayetteville

Gil Agosto Rodriguez, 37, and Lydia Yalitza Rondon Rios, 44, both of Springdale

Jose Antonio Sarabia, 25, Stilwell, Okla., and Dora Alicia Rodriguez, 23, Springdale

Zachariah Arzell Shadrick, 32, and Kristen Faith Wooten, 25, both of Elkins

Jared Andrew Wagoner, 26, and Nisa Lynn Gotter, 23, both of Rogers

Gatlin Dean Williams, 30, and Erin Alice Schaffer, 27, both of Decatur, Ga.

Coleson Seth Young, 27, and Ashlynn Paige Anderson, 30, both of Farmington

Oct. 4

Matthew Daniel DeAngelis, 33, and Sydnee Gibson Abernathy, 31, both of Boston

Vladislav Simeonov Dimitrov, 30, and Alyssa Rachel Lindau, 28, both of Fayetteville

Brennan James Ferguson, 28, and Sydney Diane Richardson, 33, both of Fayetteville

Jose Garcia, 42, and Janet Del Carmen Vallejo Vallejo, 32, both of Fayetteville

Clayton Jay Gates, 43, and Kati Michelle Street, 34, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Ray Gray, 37, and Valerie Amanda Straub, 35, both of Fayetteville

Cody Townsend Lay, 31, and Margaret Keating King, 30, both of Ringwood, N.J.

Bo Lin, 58, and Yana Kalashnyk, 32, both of Fayetteville

Marc Alan Manring, 49, and Katie Rebekah Mason, 40, both of Fayetteville

Zachary William Misenhimer, 21, and July Renae Emery, 25, both of Springdale

Dan Lee Parker Jr., 25, and Mackenzie Mae Johnson, 24, both of Lowell

Jassiel Ruiz Rodriguez, 28, and Alejandra Elizabeth Hernandez, 25, both of Springdale

Jerad Michael Sisemore, 33, Huntsville, and Hillary Lynne Bolin, 31, West Fork

Jaime Aronoldo Solorzano, 37, and Rina Elizabeth Mancia, 35, both of Springdale

Cory Michael Troy, 33, Springdale, and Lucia Rebeca Cercea, 31, Bentonville

Oct. 5

Nathaniel Manuel Amador, 27, and Teah-Marie Rachelle Bynion, 32, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Dewayne Kyle, 37, and Elizabeth Anne Castleman, 39, both of Prairie Grove

Ricky Man Ho Ng, 26, and Christine Shukhui Tan, 26, both of Fayetteville

Elijah Daniel Noblin, 24, and Cayley Elyse McCollough, 25, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Doyne Rogers, 29, Benton, and Jacqueline Hope Halderman, 25, Springdale

Richard Wood Simpson Jr., 30, and Emily Paige Hinojosa, 27, both of White House, Tenn.

Daniel Kade Thomas, 24, and Sierra Marie Carr, 27, both of Oronogo, Mo.

Oct. 6

Landon Sergei Allen, 27, Fayetteville, and Kayla Dawn Taylor, 26, Prairie Grove

Cambron LeBrook Cade Clark, 30, and Britton Marie McClelland, 29, both of Fayetteville

Angel Manuel Diaz, 46, and Gloria Elizabett Alvarez, 40, both of Springdale

Gable Erin Dyer, 27, and Joleen Renee Woosley, 39, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Josiah Hadley, 41, and Kathrine Joanne Fischer, 43, both of Prairie Grove

Samuel Reese Hutchinson, 23, and Alissa Briaunna Gassman, 24, both of Springdale

Caleb Steven Jordan, 28, and Nikita Raynisha Pearsall, 29, both of Fayetteville

Hayden Cole Kingfisher, 24, and Sierra Taylor Soubiea, 21, both of Springdale

Clarence Lee Koger, 69, and Beth Darlene Ditzler, 74, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Grant McCartney, 27, and Andrea Joy Nast, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Thomas Morelock, 20, and Elyssa Nicole Hubert, 19, both of Prairie Grove

William Keith Morton, 55, and Melissa Ann Undernehr, 41, both of Prairie Grove

Brandon Dean Munsell, 35, and Toni Nicole Adams, 31, both of Springdale

Michael Lloyd Stewart, 32, and Emily Frances McAnally, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jamie Ray Yandell, 41, and Lori Raye Allen, 51, both of Hulbert, Okla.