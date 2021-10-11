We all live in a ...

If you've never taken the tour through the submarine docked on the river in North Little Rock, give it a try someday. The USS Razorback is certainly smaller than some of the Red Octobers lurking in the oceans, but the old war vet still has a lot to teach. Like how to handle yourself when claustrophobia kicks in. How anybody over 5'9" was able to handle months aboard that vessel is a wonder. Even the captain's mess is smaller than most home offices.

Still, the kids talked about the tour for the better part of a week.

We were reminded of our local sub when the news came last week that the USS Connecticut had suffered some sort of underwater collision way out there in the South China Sea. As of this writing, authorities aren't saying what exactly happened.

When the FLASH! first came across the wire, we were reminded of the Kursk, the Russian sub that sank in the summer of 2000, killing all 118 sailors aboard. As the Connecticut limps back to port, let's all be thankful that the nuclear-powered submarine didn't suffer the same fate.

There are a lot of people in the military that we wouldn't change places with. More precisely, all of them. But the submariners who spend months at sea, crawling along under one of the poles, or taking shelter deep to avoid the hurricane above them, sleeping next to a nuclear reactor, living elbow-to-elbow with 100 other people without the ability to take a break at the gym . . . . That's a special breed. And we're glad they're out there.