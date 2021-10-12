2-vehicle crash kills motorist

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a car Sunday night, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a two-vehicle collision was reported in the 3700 block of Camden Road. When police arrived, they discovered a four-door passenger car and a motorcycle had collided, leaving the adult male rider severely injured.

The rider was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no reported injuries in the car.

The initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Camden Road and collided with the passenger car as it was making a left turn into a parking lot. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This collision is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made. No names are being released pending the notification of next of kin.