3rd day of turbulence stalls Southwest flyers

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday after a weekend of disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air-traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline's decision to mandate vaccinations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8VQmqpC0bg]

Southwest canceled more than 360 flights -- 10% of its schedule for the day -- on Monday, and more than 1,000 others were delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. More than 2,000 flights were canceled over the weekend.

Southwest was the only airline to report such a large percentage of canceled and delayed flights.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field felt the impact of Southwest's difficulties. The Little Rock airport is the state's largest and the only one Southwest serves.

Clinton National saw nine of its 14 scheduled Southwest flights on Sunday get canceled, said airport spokesman Shane Carter. Of 10 scheduled flights Monday, three were canceled early in the day, he said.

However, "It appears Southwest operations at Little Rock have returned to normal," Carter said.

Southwest is one of six commercial carriers serving Clinton National and has a 21.5% market share. The airline carried 33,918 of the airport's 157,914 passengers in August, according to the latest data available.

The third straight day of large-scale cancellations left thousands of U.S. passengers stranded and upset.

"My concern is we had no explanation really that was, I feel, very legitimate or believable," said Brian Gesch of Cedar Grove, Wis., who was traveling through Reagan Washington National Airport with his wife. He doubted that weather and air-traffic controllers were the real issues. "So we are frustrated and missing a day of work."

Some were less concerned about the cause than just about getting home.

"I'm not sure what's going on," said Sean Merrell of Frisco, Texas, "but as long as I can get back to Dallas, it's all that matters to me."

The widespread disruptions began soon after the union for Southwest's 9,000 pilots on Friday asked a federal court to block the airline's order that all employees get vaccinated against covid-19. The union said it doesn't oppose vaccination, but it argued in its filing that the company must negotiate before taking such a step.

Pilots are not conducting a sickout or slowdown to protest the vaccine mandate, according to the union, which said it "has not authorized, and will not condone, any job action."

"There are false claims of job actions by Southwest Pilots currently gaining traction on social media and making their way into mainstream news," the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement Sunday night.

The association instead argued that Southwest's operation "has become brittle and subject to massive failures under the slightest pressure" because of a lack of support from the company. The union complained about the "already strained relationship" between it and the company.

Airlines persuaded thousands of workers to take leaves of absence during the pandemic. Unions at Southwest and American have argued that management was too slow to bring pilots back, leaving them shorthanded.

Alan Kasher, Southwest's executive vice president of daily operations, said the airline was staffed for the weekend but got tripped up by air-traffic control issues and bad weather in Florida and couldn't recover quickly. Because of cutbacks during the pandemic, he noted the airline has fewer flights to accommodate stranded passengers.

In a memo to employees Sunday, Kasher said some crew members were left without hotel rooms over the weekend because of the problems.

"And as we've seen before, an unexpected number of delays ultimately leads to a staffing shortage, and at times, mandatory overtime because of the longer operating day," Kasher said in the memo.

"The weekend challenges were not a result of Southwest employee demonstrations," said airline spokesman Chris Mainz.

The White House has pushed airlines to adopt vaccine mandates because they are federal contractors; they get paid by the Defense Department to operate flights, including those that carried Afghanistan refugees to the U.S. this summer.

United Airlines was the first major U.S. carrier to announce a vaccination requirement. Southwest had remained silent even after President Joe Biden announced his order for federal contractors and large employers. Last week, Southwest told employees they must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 to keep their jobs. Workers can ask for exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged delays in part of Florida on Friday but pushed back against Southwest's air-traffic control explanation. The FAA said Sunday that "some airlines" were experiencing problems because of planes and crews being out of position.

Savanthi Syth, an airlines analyst for Raymond James, said the problems will increase Southwest's costs and worsen the company's strained relations with its unions.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August, it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1% of the schedule, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell $2.25, or 4%, to close Monday at $51.67 as stocks declined generally.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig and Tracy Brown of The Associated Press; by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; and by Kyle Arnold of The Dallas Morning News.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 following a weekend of major service disruptions. By midmorning Monday, Southwest had canceled about 360 flights and more than 600 others were delayed. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Passengers queue up at the ticketing counter for Southwest Airlines flights in Eppley Airfield Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Unclaimed baggages wells up between carousels for passengers arriving on Southwest Airlines flights at Denver International Airport late Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Denver. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Passengers wait in line at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The Dallas-based airline canceled hundreds of flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)