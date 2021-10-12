Arkansas covid hospitalizations continue to fall

The numbers of coronavirus patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care all fell Tuesday, with the number hospitalized dropping for the ninth day in a row.

The state's count of cases rose by 733, an increase that was smaller by 14 than the one the previous Tuesday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 15, to 8,147.

"It seems we are at a plateau with new cases, steady but not declining," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"I am hopeful this will improve. Also, our vaccination rate is slowing, and I trust that will improve as well."

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by eight, to 537, its lowest level since July 10.

After rising a day earlier, the number who were on ventilators fell by four, to 160, the smallest number since July 24.

The number who were in intensive care fell for the fifth day in a row, going from 259 as of Monday to 253, its lowest level since July 16.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied, however, fell by eight, to 112, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 23% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care on Tuesday, down from about 24% a day earlier.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly as of Tuesday, to 688.

Already at its lowest level since July 9, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 83, to 6,806, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

Meanwhile, at 6,293, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was smaller by more than 2,400 than the one a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Sept. 30, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 6,864.

Of the most recently reported doses, 42% were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Second doses made up 32% of the increase on Tuesday, and first doses accounted for 25%.

Information on the dose number was missing for 24 of the doses.