Celebrations, calls to action mark Indigenous Peoples Day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, with education campaigns and with a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word.

The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus' sighting in 1492 of what came to be known as the Americas increasingly has been rebranded as Indigenous Peoples Day.

For Michaela Pavlat, cultural interpreter at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, the day is one of celebration, reflection and recognition that indigenous communities are fighting for land rights, for the U.S. government to uphold treaties, and for visibility and understanding.

"As long as you're on Native land and stolen land, it's Indigenous Peoples Day," said Pavlat, who is from the Sault Ste. Marie Band of Chippewa Indians (Anishinaabe). "We have a lot of movement and a lot of issues we're facing in our communities, and you can have that conversation every day."

More than a dozen protesters linked arms and sat along the White House fence line Monday to call for the Biden administration to do more to combat climate change and ban fossil fuels. Others cheered and chanted in support from across the street as police blocked off the area with yellow tape and arrested the seated protesters.

The Andrew Jackson statue at the center of Lafayette Park was defaced with the words "Expect Us" -- part of a rallying cry used by indigenous people who have been fighting against fossil fuel pipelines. Jackson, a slave-owning president, forced Cherokees and many other American Indians on deadly marches out of their southern homelands.

"Indigenous people have been on the front lines of protecting the land, the people, and it's time for the government and these huge systems to do more," said Angel Charley of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, who was among the protesters.

Indigenous groups also planned protests in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, N.M.

At the Boston Marathon, race organizers honored 1936 and 1939 winner Ellison "Tarzan" Brown and three-time runner-up Patti Catalano Dillon, a member of the Mi'kmaq tribe. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, said she ran for missing and slain indigenous people and their families, the victims of the boarding school era and the "promise that our voices are being heard and will have a part in an equitable and just future in this new era."

Others gathered for prayers, dances and other commemorations in cities across the U.S.

On social media, people posted educational resources that included maps of indigenous land; ways to support indigenous communities; and recommendations for television shows and films that prominently feature indigenous people, such as "Reservation Dogs."

President Joe Biden last week issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus Columbus Day in recognition of the Italian explorer's brutal treatment of people who already occupied what came to be known as the Americas.

About 20 states observe Indigenous Peoples Day by law or through proclamation or other action, along with cities and universities across the country.

Oregon recognized Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, months after its Legislature overwhelmingly approved a bill in support of the change from Columbus Day.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers joined the leaders from tribes in the state and issued a formal apology for Wisconsin's role in the American Indian boarding schools era.

Kyle Mays, an assistant professor at the University of California-Los Angeles who is Black and Saginaw Anishinaabe, acknowledged the work isn't easy.

While Indigenous Peoples Day is "cool," he said, "I don't want a day for celebration. I want justice."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jimmy Golen and Scott Bauer of The Associated Press.

Jake Singer and Shawn Stevens prepare to make offerings to the Housatonic River for the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Great Barrington, Mass., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

Indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SALEM, Oregon – Tobin Waller, of Salem, Oregon, a member of the Ojibwe tribe, dances to drummers pounding a beat as Oregon celebrated its first-ever Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Supporters hold signs and listen to speakers at Pottawattomie Park on N. Rogers Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago to protest after Cook County Commissioners refused to advance a measure replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Ruben Flores blows into a conch shell during the Blessing of the Four Directions at the 29th annual Peace and Dignity Observance on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Mott Community College in Flint. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Participants make a great circle for prayer around a baseball diamond during commemorations for Indigenous Peoples Day in Great Barrington, Mass., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

Tatanka Gibson of the Haliwa-Saponi/Nansemond Tribal Nations leads attendees in song and dance during a gathering marking Indigenous Peoples Day at Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)