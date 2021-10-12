Changed race, familiar result in Boston

BOSTON -- With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.

Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep -- the eighth since 2000 at the world's oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We were injured, wounded. Now is the comeback story," said 2014 winner Meb Keflezighi, one of the past champions sharing grand marshal duties with hospital employees who worked through the pandemic. "Hopefully this is an example that post-pandemic, life is getting back to normal."

Although organizers put runners through covid-19 protocols and asked spectators to keep their distance, there were still sizable crowds in spots from Hopkinton to Boston after an early drizzle cleared and temperatures rose into the 60s.

Participants in the field of 18,000 -- down from more than 30,000 in pre-pandemic days -- needed to test negative for the coronavirus or prove they were vaccinated before picking up their bib numbers. Masks were required indoors in Boston and on the buses out to the start; they also were handed out along with the finishers' medals and fruit on Boylston Street.

The race also began earlier and with a rolling send-off to avoid the usual crowding in the starting corrals and on the course.

None of the changes proved a problem for the Kenyans.

"There's not a lot different on the course," Kipruto said.

A winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Lemi Berhanu, who won the race in 2016, was second, 46 seconds back; Colin Bennie of Princeton, Mass., was the top American, in seventh.

Kipyogei claimed the women's title, a gilded olive wreath and the $150,000 first prize, finishing in 2:24:45 in her major marathon debut. Edna Kipligat, the 2017 winner, was second, 23 seconds behind.

Kipruto waited out an early breakaway by CJ Albertson, who led by as many as two minutes at the halfway point but slowed in the Newton Hills and fell behind near Boston College. Albertson, who is the world record-holder in the 50K (42.2 miles), finished 10th.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Albertson said he tried to keep things interesting during the pandemic by binging on Peloton classes; he finished atop the leaderboard 57 times and also set a record by running a 2:09 marathon on the treadmill.

"I was just bored and unmotivated, trying to find something to do. I just made stuff up," he said. "Having a race like Boston ... actually racing and competing with the world's best in one of the best atmospheres there is to run in -- second to Fresno -- nothing else compares. This was an amazing day."

A rolling start and shrunken field allowed for social distancing on the course, as organizers tried to manage a changing pandemic that forced them to cancel the race last year for the first time since a group of Bostonians returned from the 1896 Athens Olympics and decided to stage a marathon of their own.

Since then, the race has persisted through World Wars and even the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. But it was first postponed, then canceled last year, then postponed from the spring in 2021.

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, approaches the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Diana Kipyogei, of Kenya, celebrates at the finish line after winning the women's division of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Diana Kipyogei, of Kenya, hits the tape to win the women's division of the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the finish line with his helmet to win the men's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division of the 125th Boston Marathon Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Women displays signs and cheer in front Wellesley College, in Wellesley, Mass., as a runner passes during the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CJ Albertson, of Fresno, Calif., pours water on his head while running in the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Newton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CJ Albertson, of Fresno, Calif., front, leads a group of elite men in the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)