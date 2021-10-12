Fort Smith man arrested after attempted shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he tried to shoot his spouse.

Jordan Dane Kennedy, 26, of Fort Smith was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Jail without bond before a scheduled court appearance Thursday, according to a jail deputy.

Police arrested Kennedy on Monday after searching near the area where the shooting took place at apartments in the area of North 52nd Street and Spradling Avenue. Kennedy's spouse wasn't harmed during the incident.