Greenwood School District goes into lockdown Monday

GREENWOOD -- A possible active shooter report sent Greenwood Junior High School and Greenwood High School into lockdown Monday afternoon.

This happened at 2:55 p.m. Monday after a school employee reported two men in camouflage exiting a white van on campus, according to the Greenwood School District Facebook page. The Greenwood Police Department and the district's security team responded to the incident.

However, authorities determined afterward that these two men were part of a "special operations assignment" out of Fort Campbell, Ky., according to the district.

"Military officials stated that the group was part of a civil contract and were scheduled to work with a local military base tomorrow," a Monday Facebook post states. "Their presence in the Greenwood community and on the school campus was outside of scheduled air and range for the operations."

Their scheduled training exercise went on to be canceled, the School District stated.