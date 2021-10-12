Happy birthday (Oct. 12): You will be celebrated for those very same qualities you admire so much in others — a sign that what you've done to create yourself and your life is effective. You'll repeat the success formula to bring relationships to new places. You'll launch a personal odyssey and create financial resources for yourself and others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People say "just kidding" when they mean "this is true to some degree." You'll hear the message behind the message and let it inform you, even if you don't react to it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll seize the opportunity to practice what you've learned ... once you recognize it, that is. Such opportunities often come disguised as perplexing problems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your plan will be successful. Someone who keeps telling you that will be critical in this success. You could use a few more team members, so put out the word.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Not all outsiders are loners; many of them are soloists. You have an excellent sense about what energy level to bring to the scene. Your skill in relating to people in the way they prefer will connect you to many.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The day has 24 hours, but how many moments is that? Take it one at a time. Some require more building than others. It's not a bad time to start construction on a moment that will take months in the making.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It is said that "nature abhors a vacuum." Relationships will run according to the principle today, making the main question one of casting: Who will play nature and who will play the vacuum?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): One good idea will be the bridge between you and what you want. Give yourself lots of mental space and maybe some boredom, too, if you can manage it. Let yourself daydream.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are harder on yourself than even your harshest critic would be. A reminder: As a human, you're not always going to make the optimal choice. Accept your humanity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's more about believing than seeing today. This is the principle by which creations come together. Hang the vision in a high corner of your mind, then dance toward it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To effectively work a crowd, you must keep moving. The world is your "crowd" today, as dispersed as it may be. Through a commute or digital technology, you will spread your goodwill one short interaction at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you get it right the first time, go up a level. There's little to learn in arenas that are too easy for you. If you're not learning, you're declining. When you're getting it wrong, the lessons are abundant.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Information comes to you like unmarked mail. It could be from anywhere — next door or next continent. A lack of context calls for greater diligence in the testing of information. Question everything.

CRANKY CAPRICORN MOON

This Capricorn moon has four antagonizing interactions along the journey, pausing the mission of conflict but once to harmonize with Uranus. These lunar antics portend power plays and poking around emotional territory to find points of leverage. The ones who can hold their temper, resist temptation and generally keep cool win the day.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON

ZOMBIES, PART TWO: Zombies are a prevailing monster of pop culture with an appeal that is perhaps, in the postmodern world, metaphorical. With our various roles so intrinsically plugged into society’s systems, it’s possible to go about our days in a semi-sleepwalk. We get dressed, go to work, sit for hours in a digital existence and easily manage to show up for our various roles of life without coming into contact with that vital spark that makes us feel vividly and creatively self-possessed and fully alive. It could be argued that the zombie apocalypse has already happened sometime just after the Industrial Revolution.

Of course, not all zombies are alike. The White Walkers from “Game of Thrones” had no detectable individual personalities and were slaves to the evil Night King, whereas the “Santa Clarita Diet” zombies are stylish, with a lust for life and, in some cases, a moral imperative to elevate zombie consciousness. The large range of portrayable zombies gives rise to the Halloween-themed question: “If I were a zombie, which kind would I be?” Advanced students of life may take the question to an existential level by giving it a twist: “What do I do that proves that I’m not already a zombie?” Whatever it is, it’s something to do more of.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Among the awards and accolades of Hugh Jackman is a Guinness World Record for having the longest career as a live-action superhero. With natal sun, Mercury and Uranus in Libra, Jackman balances and harmonizes his world in many ways. He sings, dances, tears up the big screen as Wolverine and empowers communities with his fair-trade coffee company Laughing Man.