Jackson, Ravens rally, down Colts

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including two short touchdowns passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit. Andrews also caught the two 2-point conversions during the furious comeback.

The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.

"That was exciting," Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh said. "Everybody get your money's worth tonight?"

The Ravens had their record-tying streak of 43 consecutive 100-yard rushing games snapped, and it looked like they were in big trouble after Jackson fumbled near the goal line in the third quarter. But after that turnover, Baltimore scored a touchdown on each of its final four possessions.

The Indianapolis kicking game was a big reason the game got to overtime. Blankenship missed an extra point in the third quarter, and with the Colts up 25-17, he had a 37-yard kick blocked by Calais Campbell with 4:29 remaining, giving the Ravens a chance to tie the game.

"Tough loss. Proud of the way our guys fought. We have to learn from our mistakes and learn how to finish games," Colts Coach Frank Reich said. "No one is going to feel sorry for us. We have to learn from it and get better."

Jackson directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrews with 39 seconds remaining. Then he flipped a two-point conversion pass over the middle to Andrews to tie it.

The Colts (1-4) made it back into field goal range, with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Baltimore's Tavon Young with 13 seconds left, but Blankenship's kick sailed wide left.

Carson Wentz threw for a career-high 402 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 76-yard swing pass early in the first quarter, then added a rushing touchdown in the third as the Colts took a 22-3 lead.

The Ravens (4-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Cleveland and Cincinnati lost Sunday.

The first half was fairly uneventful, but the Ravens started and finished it poorly. On third-and-15, Taylor took a swing pass, slipped into the Baltimore secondary and outran everyone for a touchdown just 2:01 into the game.

There was no more scoring until late in the second quarter, when the Ravens settled for Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal. The Colts had enough time to drive back the other way, and after converting on fourth-and-11, they set up for a field goal.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is hit by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) reacts after missing a field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores on the two-point conversion in front of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) stands after his touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)