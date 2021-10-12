Kickoff time set for Lions, Hogs game

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's first football meeting against the University of Arkansas is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Oct. 23 and will be aired on the SEC Network, UA athletic officials announced Monday.

The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It will also give UAPB seven games this season on a channel that's part of the ESPN family.

Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), currently ranked 17th by the Associated Press, is playing an in-state opponent for the first time since 1944 when Glen Rose's Razorbacks defeated Arkansas A&M College 41-0. Arkansas A&M today is known as the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The Golden Lions (1-4, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) will likely face their highest-profile opponent in the Razorbacks.

In February, Arkansas announced an agreement with the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, which operates War Memorial, through 2025 that in part calls for the Fayetteville university to move the 2021 and 2024 games against UAPB, along with a 2023 contest against Western Carolina University and 2025 matchup with Arkansas State University, to Little Rock in exchange for playing the 2021 and 2023 games against the University of Missouri in Fayetteville.

The cash amount for which UAPB will receive from Arkansas for each game was redacted in a copy of the memorandum of understanding Arkansas provided to The Commercial earlier this year. UAPB is also to receive a redacted "game guarantee offset" amount in exchange for playing Oklahoma State University next season, the memorandum also reads.

Both teams are presently trying to shake off losing streaks. Arkansas has lost two straight after being edged 52-51 at Ole Miss and will host Auburn University for homecoming this Saturday (11 a.m. on CBS). UAPB dropped its fourth straight game, 35-15 at Alabama State University and will host Southern University in its homecoming Saturday (2 p.m. on ESPN+).