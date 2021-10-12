Kim vows to build 'invincible' military, slams U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an "invincible" military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim also said his drive to build up his military isn't targeted at South Korea and that there shouldn't be another war pitting Korean people against each other.

Kim gave the speech Monday at the "Defense Development Exhibition 'Self-Defense-2021'" -- an event meant to mark the previous day's 76th birthday of the ruling Workers' Party. South Korean media reported it was the first such event held by North Korea.

"The U.S. has frequently signaled it's not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile," Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. "The U.S. is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions."

Calling the United States a "source" of instability on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said his country's most important objective is possessing an "invincible military capability" that no one can dare challenge.

Kim accused South Korea of hypocrisy because it criticizes North Korea's weapons development as provocations while spending heavily to increase its own military capabilities, including purchasing advanced U.S. stealth fighters. But he still said his military doesn't target South Korea.

Last month, North Korea performed its first missile tests in six months, including nuclear-capable weapons that could reach targets in South Korea and Japan, including U.S. military bases there. But North Korea also announced it's open to talks with South Korea if conditions are met.

The United States has recently repeatedly offered talks with North Korea "anywhere and at any time" without preconditions.

Kim has called such an offer "cunning" attempt to conceal U.S. hostility against North Korea. He wants Washington to ease the sanctions or suspend its regular military drills with Seoul first before the talks can resume.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press.