Little Rock Central High students dismissed early after gunfire hits building

1:46 p.m.

Little Rock police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the Central High School building was hit at least twice by gunfire.

Police set up crime scene tape around 17th and Dennison streets, the reported area where gunshots were heard.

Students were dismissed from campus around 1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.

After going into lockdown due to nearby gunfire, Central High School will dismiss early on Tuesday, school and police officials said.

Principal Nancy Rousseau in a message to parents reiterated that there was no active shooter at the school, and she said buses were on the way so students could be dismissed early.

"Please be patient as we work to have an orderly dismissal from the school," Rousseau wrote. "Your students are safe."

Little Rock police also confirmed that there was not an active shooter at the school, adding all students and teachers were safe.

– Hunter Field

12:10 p.m.

Little Rock Central High School was put on temporary lockdown Monday after a report of gunfire near the campus, school officials said.

Principal Nancy Rousseau said in an email to parents that the report of gunfire was unrelated anything at the school.

“The incident did not have anything to do with our school, but as a precaution, we made the decision to go into temporary lockdown for the safety of students and staff,” Rousseau said in an email.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock School District didn’t have any further details, but did add “all the students are inside the building and safe.”

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for Little Rock police, could not provide any details about the incident other than police were “investigating” it and the department will release a statement later today.

A police dispatch log showed two “shots fired” calls at the school at 1500 S. Park St. in Little Rock at 11:27 a.m.

By 12:10 p.m., parents had started arriving at the campus to pick up their children.

– Neal Earley