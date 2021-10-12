• British police will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her. Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. law. She is suing the prince in a U.S. court. In August, London's Metropolitan Police force began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein. Police Chief Cressida Dick said at the time that "no one is above the law." Late Sunday, London police said in a statement that its "review has concluded and we are taking no further action." It also said it would take no action over allegations, first reported by Channel 4 News, that Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the U.K. Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has. Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, denies the allegations. He told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying: "It didn't happen." After weeks of legal skirmishing, lawyers for Andrew acknowledged late last month that the prince had formally been served with Giuffre's lawsuit. The prince must file responses to the claims by Oct. 29. Andrew, 61, has been banished from public royal duties amid the scandal over his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein, who was found dead in a federal detention center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

• President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week. The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O'Toole King. King is a former cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," while Owens is a lawyer. The event was held at Biden Owens' home. King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing "meet my man." Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Del., visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home. King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.