Walmart now offers

Netflix merchandise

Walmart Inc. is working with Netflix to sell merchandise related to popular shows on the video streaming service, the retailer said Monday.

The dedicated website Walmart calls Netflix Hub "brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer," said Jeff Evans, executive vice president of entertainment, toys and seasonal for Walmart U.S.

Netflix Hub sells items for children and adults such as apparel, toys, games and music from shows including "Ada Twist, Scientist," "Stranger Things," "Nailed It" and "The Witcher."

Some products offer interactive experiences. For instance, "Nailed It" has an "At Home Experience" that lets amateur bakers of all ages compete virtually in live baking contests. Baking kits available in most Walmart stores contain a code to access the live-streamed events.

Evans said Walmart also will soon introduce a crowd-sourcing feature called Netflix Fan Select that will let fans vote for merchandise they would like to see from their favorite shows.

-- Serenah McKay

Goldman and Texas

are at loggerheads

Goldman Sachs Group is seeing a hit to its public-finance business in Texas because of new state laws that seek to punish Wall Street banks for wading into the debates over gun control and global warming.

The bank is joining rivals Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase in halting such business in Texas, at least temporarily, since the laws took effect Sept. 1, according to a state agency that had planned to have Goldman lead an upcoming sale. Bank of America also hasn't handled any new Texas bond deals since the start of last month.

One of the laws bars Texas state and local governments from working with banks that have cut ties to the firearms industry. A separate law restricts state contracts with those that shunned fossil-fuel producers.

The board for the Texas Public Finance Authority last week voted to appoint a new bank to replace Goldman in an upcoming general-obligation bond sale because the bank is pausing its underwriting work in the state, according to an audio recording of the meeting provided to Bloomberg by the authority.

-- Bloomberg News

State's large firms

follow U.S. fallback

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 681.13, down 6.03.

"U.S. stocks fell towards the end of Monday's session over investor nervousness over surging oil prices, economic worries and major third-quarter earnings results ahead," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.