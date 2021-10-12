No guest limits for University of Arkansas commencement

FAYETTEVILLE -- Commencement ceremonies at the state's largest universities are mostly going back to open events without guest limits after many colleges restricted attendance last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has no plans to require guest tickets for its Dec. 18 ceremonies at Bud Walton Arena, spokesman Mark Rushing said. This past spring, each new graduate was allotted six tickets for guests.

"At this time, there are no plans to impose a limit on the number of guests per student," Rushing said in an email Monday.

The campus currently requires face coverings indoors during classes and whenever physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. Rushing said the December ceremonies will follow whatever masking protocols are in place at that time.

UA on its website Monday reported having 20 active cases of covid-19 among students, faculty and staff at the Fayetteville campus. The state's largest university has more than 24,000 undergraduate students, according to preliminary enrollment data for this fall.

Arkansas State University and Arkansas Tech University have announced December outdoor commencements, while the University of Central Arkansas is planning to host a ticketed event indoors.

Fredricka Sharkey, a UCA spokeswoman, said plans are still being finalized, with the university's commencement planning committee set to meet again next week. The Conway campus on its website states that new graduates are each to be allotted eight guest tickets for ceremonies Dec. 10-11 at the Farris Center.

Sharkey said UCA's covid-19 protocols will determine whether masking requirements are in place for the December ceremonies. The campus currently requires requires face coverings indoors, based on a status determination that depends on the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Arkansas Tech commencement ceremonies are set for Dec. 11 in Russellville at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field.

"No restrictions on number of guests allowed per student are planned for Arkansas Tech University fall 2021 commencement at this time," spokesman Sam Strasner said in an email.

Arkansas State University will host commencement Dec. 18 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, and spokesman Bill Smith said Monday that there will be no ticket requirement or restrictions on guests.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is preparing to hold its first in-person commencement ceremony since the first covid-19 cases emerged in the state back in March of last year.

The indoor ceremony will be held on Dec. 18 at the Jack Stephens Center with face coverings required, the university announced last month. Spokeswoman Angie Faller said Monday that there will not be a limit on guests.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host indoor commencement ceremonies on Dec. 18 at the Stubblefield Center without restrictions on guest attendance, spokeswoman Rachel Putman said. Masks will be required to attend.

This past spring, UAFS limited new graduates to four guest tickets.