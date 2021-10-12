Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Dustin Villines, 46, of 1239 Robin Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Villines was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Fair, 42, of 300 S. Oak Hill St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Fair was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Arturo Caro Jr., 34, of 1801 W. U.S. 412, Apt. 141 in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Caro was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Brittany Mendoza, 18, of 901 W. Cypress St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Mendoza was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Alonzo McCorkle, 32, of 311 S. Seventh St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. McCorkle was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeffrey Mendenhall, 47, of 1515 Oilridge in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Mendenhall was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Kyle Schoeppler, 37, of 10913 N. Fork in Gravette was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Schoeppler was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.