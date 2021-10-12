Oklahoma physician arrested on murder charge in Chicot County

An Oklahoma physician was arrest in the killing of an Oklahoma woman in Lake Village Monday night, state police said.

Chicot County deputies responded to the report of a woman in need of medical assistance Monday afternoon, according to a news release from state police.

Deputies located Moria Kinsey, 37, of Tahlequah lying outside a vehicle parked alongside U.S. 65, approximately two miles north of Lake Village, state police said.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died, according to the release.

State police did not release the nature of the woman's injuries.

Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, was found near the vehicle, and arrested by special agents with state police, the release states.

He was booked into the Chicot County jail on a first-degree murder charge, state police said.

State police examined the vehicle Tait and Kinsey had been traveling in, and found evidence of a physical altercation inside, according to authorities.

Kinsey’s body was transported to the state Crime Lab where a cause and manner of death will be determined.