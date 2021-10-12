ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Old State House displays governors' memorabilia

"Governors of Arkansas," more than 2,000 items connected to the state's 45 governors, has gone on display after a year's delay because of the pandemic at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

The permanent exhibit, which complements the museum's "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times" exhibit, includes portraits that the museum has been collecting since 1951, a wide variety of campaign material, Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller's "WR" campaign pins, Gov. Orval Faubus' chicken-shaped cuff links, Gov. Mike Huckabee's duck call and the shoes Gov. Mike Beebe wore on the campaign trail.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit arkansasheritage.com/old-state-house-museum/oshm-home.

■ ■ ■

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Collages at college

“STR119,” acrylic, paper on canvas, by Donnie Copeland, is on display at the East Arkansas Community College Gallery in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Discordant, Clashing, and Found: Painted Collage," painted-paper collages by Donnie Copeland, chair of the Art & Design department at Ouachita Baptist University, is up through Nov. 30 at the East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. The virtual exhibit is also available on East Arkansas Community College's YouTube channel. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit eacc.edu.

MUSIC: Opera operation

Fred Owens is taking over as interim chief executive officer of Opera in the Rock, replacing Executive and Artistic Director Kate Sain, who is leaving "to pursue other opportunities, including establishing a new arts production and consulting firm," according to a news release.

Sain headed the professional opera company for four years, creating partnerships with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Argenta Community Theater, Ballet Arkansas, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, the Acansa Arts Festival, Celebrity Attractions and the Clinton Foundation.

Owens, a Pine Bluff native who divides his time between New York and Arkansas, is the president and CEO of UFBG (Unity Fellowship Breaking Ground ), a nonprofit that helps New York young adults (age 16-30) who are homeless "or reside in under-resourced communities" transition to adulthood. He previously served as director of development for Project Enterprise, a microfinance organization that supports and develops New York entrepreneurs and small businesses and spent five years as associate director of marketing and public relations at a New York-based Broadway producing company.

He has a bachelor's degree in theater from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in nonprofit management from Milano, The New School for Management and Urban Policy. And he recently joined the board of Little Rock's Wildwood Park for the Arts.

More information on the opera company is available at oitr.org.

ETC.: Architecture 'lecture'

Laura Hendrix of Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects discusses, virtually, the rehabilitation of the Winchester Building as the firm's new downtown Little Rock headquarters today. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Laura Hendrix, senior associate and senior interior designer at Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, will discuss the rehabilitation of the Winchester Building as the new downtown Little Rock headquarters for the firm at 3:30 p.m. today, part of Preserve Arkansas' Women in Preservation Virtual Speaker Series. Watching is free but advance registration is required, via tinyurl.com/ucsybrft; watch the recording on Preserve Arkansas' YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/vuxj274.

'Bridge Builder' talk

Margarita Solorzano, the executive director of the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas, will share her story, from migrating to the United States to building community in Northwest Arkansas, with moderator Jeane Franseen of TV station KATV at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. It's part of a special Hispanic Heritage Month installment of the Clinton Foundation's "Bridge Builders: Conversations with Interesting People" series, sponsored by Coulson Oil.

Admission is free. Register at clintonpresidentialcenter.org/events. Covid-19 guidelines are available at clintonpresidentialcenter.org/visit. The program will also be livestreamed on Facebook — facebook.com/clintoncenter/live; on YouTube — youtube.com/c/clintonpresidentialcenter/live; and at live.clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

TICKETS: 'Rent' on the road

Tickets — $29-$74 — are on sale for 25th anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" tour of Jonathan Larson's "Rent," coming 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit the Robinson Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.