100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1921

BATESVILLE -- Miss Catherine Smith, aged 16, who was ... being sought by her mother, Mrs. Julie Smith, when the girl disappeared from home, disappeared again last night. However, local officers cut short her trip by communicating with Fulton county officers, and tonight the girl is being held at Mammoth Spring. With Miss Smith was Claude Reeves, aged 28, local lumberman, who has a wife and two children. He also is held at Mammoth Spring. It was said Reeves and the girl were endeavoring to cross the state line into Missouri when officers overtook them. They were traveling at a rapid rate in a big automobile. Reeves is said to have been responsible for the girl leaving home before.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1971

FORREST CITY -- First District Prosecutor Gene Raff has set October 23 as the date for a hearing on the Madison shootout in which five persons were wounded, including the St. Francis County town's former marshal, who is white, and the present marshal, who is black. It will be one of those unusual open hearings that Raff has utilized in his district, probably the most racially troubled in Arkansas. The hearing will determine what charges, if any, should be filed, and against whom.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1996

CLARKSVILLE -- A Johnson County woman was charged Friday with capital murder after apparently throwing kerosene on a Clarksville man Tuesday night and setting him on fire, officials said. Rachel Marlow, also known as Rachel McSperitt, 26, was charged with causing the death of Marlon Ray Patterson, 35, and with attempted capital murder of Patterson's mother, Norma Patterson. Marlow apparently threw kerosene on Patterson and then set him on fire, Johnson County Coroner Al Davis said Friday.

10 years ago

Oct. 12, 2011

• Faulkner County jail officials denied a pretrial inmate his blood-pressure medication so long in the fall of 2009 that he went blind, according to a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in Little Rock, says that Broderick Fourte didn't have his medication with him when he was arrested and jailed on Sept. 25, 2009, on charges of second-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child and three counts of rape. Fourte had a history of hypertension, for which he had been taking medication, but he wasn't given a medical screening upon admission, the suit states. It says that a week later, he filed a medical request for his blood-pressure medication that included his siblings' names and telephone numbers; he said they could obtain the medicine for him, but that no one at the jail ever contacted any of his family members. Filed by Little Rock attorneys Willard Proctor Jr. and Mark Leverett, the suit says that a nurse at the jail acknowledged in notes dated Oct. 5, 2009, that Fourte had made the request.