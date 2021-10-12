PODCAST: Hogs lose toss up game, struggle on defense

Today on the WholeHog Football Podcast, we look back at Arkansas' 52-51 loss at Ole Miss and the decision to go for two at the end of the game.

This episode also includes discussion on the Razorbacks' defensive struggles, the play of KJ Jefferson, fake injuries and the outlook for the second half of the season.

