Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PODCAST: Hogs lose toss up game, struggle on defense

by Clay Henry, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 3:07 p.m.

Today on the WholeHog Football Podcast, we look back at Arkansas' 52-51 loss at Ole Miss and the decision to go for two at the end of the game.

This episode also includes discussion on the Razorbacks' defensive struggles, the play of KJ Jefferson, fake injuries and the outlook for the second half of the season.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT