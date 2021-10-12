Police accused of crippling Capitol defense

WASHINGTON -- A former senior official in the U.S. Capitol Police accused two of the department's top officials of failing to properly share vital intelligence in the days ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, crippling the response to the attack.

In a letter to Congress, the former official claims that Assistant Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman and acting assistant chief Sean Gallagher received an intelligence report on Dec. 21 that had specific warnings and information about a potential riot similar to a report that the FBI later provided to the department on Jan. 5.

In the 16-page letter, dated Sept. 28, the former official claims that Pittman and Gallagher deliberately never shared this December intelligence report with other department officials or used it to update security assessments provided to Capitol Police officers.

Sharing that information, the former official said, could have "changed the paradigm of that day" and "would have provided the documentation needed to support securing the National Guard and other allied agency manpower for January 6th." It also would have provided the intelligence needed to procure hard gear and other weapons.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the counting of electoral college votes affirming President Joe Biden's win. Four people died and an officer who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, Brian Sicknick, suffered a stroke and died the next day. Some 140 members of law enforcement were injured as rioters attacked them wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, stun guns, bear spray and pepper spray.

The individual, who sought anonymity for privacy reasons, declined to comment Monday beyond the letter, saying he wants the focus on the allegations he raised. "This is not about me," the former official said.

In a joint statement responding to the criticism, members of the Capitol Police's executive team -- which includes Pittman and Gallagher along with Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger -- said that while "there is more work to do, many of the problems described in the letter have been addressed."

"The United States Capitol Police has implemented, and continues to implement, many of the critical recommendations called for in a series of post January 6 reviews," the officials said. "The letter from the former employee echoes the thoughtful recommendations in those reports."

The former official said Pittman lied to Congress when she claimed that the critical information detailed in the December report was shared with assistant chiefs and deputy chiefs. The information contained warnings that individuals online were sharing maps of the Capitol campus and were planning on confronting members of Congress while armed. Pittman told Congress that senior officials in the department were aware of these reports, but the former official claims that this is "unconditionally false."

"It was never sent or shared. It also was never used to update any intelligence brief forwarded to the commanders," the official writes, claiming that Gallagher and Pittman were the only officials who had "all the intelligence information" on Jan. 6.

A spokesman for the U.S. Capitol Police had no official comment Monday on the accusations.

Separately, Trump recorded a video to mark the birthday of Ashli Babbitt, who was involved in the Capitol riot and fatally shot by police, in which he offered "unwavering support" to her family and called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into her death.

"On that horrible day of January 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol," Trump said in the video. "She was shot and tragically killed. Today would've been her birthday. Happy birthday, Ashli."

The video was reportedly played at an event Sunday in Freeport, Texas, where family and friends of Babbitt commemorated what would have been her 36th birthday.

In the video, Trump called Babbitt a "a truly incredible person."

"To Ashli's family and friends, please know that her memory will live on in our hearts for all time," Trump said, citing Babbitt's service in the military, including time in Iraq.

Babbitt was among a group of people who used a flagpole, a helmet and other items to batter the barricaded doors to the Speaker's Lobby, the hallway outside the House Chamber where some lawmakers were sheltering on the afternoon of Jan. 6. A Capitol Police officer shot Babbitt as she was trying to climb through a broken glass panel in one of the doors, hitting her in the shoulder. She later died.

The Justice Department found in April that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Babbitt's civil rights had been violated and that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of lawmakers fleeing the House chamber.

In the video, Trump contested that finding.

"I offer my unwavering support to Ashli's family and call on the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death on Jan. 6," Trump said.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Aaron C. Davis, Justin Jouvenal and Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post.