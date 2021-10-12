Pre-trial detention sought in spy trial

Federal prosecutors said Monday that they are seeking pre-trial detention for an Annapolis, Md.-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife who are facing espionage charges in the sale of military secrets to people who they thought were representatives of a foreign country.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested Saturday in Jefferson County, W.Va., and federal prosecutors say they should be held pending trial because they face a maximum possible penalty of life in prison and are a "serious risk" to flee or obstruct justice.

A criminal complaint unsealed Sunday in U.S. District Court in West Virginia alleges that Jonathan Toebbe reached out to an unidentified foreign country in December, offering to sell secrets, but it was obtained by the FBI, who began communicating with him.

The complaint says Jonathan Toebbe communicated with undercover agents over secure channels, received secret signals and left memory cards with sensitive information embedded in a peanut butter sandwich and a Band-Aid wrapper at pre-arranged locations. His wife was observed assisting, the FBI says.

Toebbe, 42, a former naval officer, held a top-secret security clearance and had worked on projects related to naval nuclear propulsion of submarines since 2012. He was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also known as Naval Reactors.

His wife, 45, has been a humanities teacher at the Key School in Annapolis for 10 years. According to their Facebook pages, both are originally from Southern California, and neighbors said they have two children.

They are scheduled for an initial appearance today, with a detention hearing scheduled later in the week. They do not yet have defense attorneys listed in court records.

"The complaint charges a plot to transmit information relating to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign nation," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The work of the FBI, Department of Justice prosecutors, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Department of Energy was critical in thwarting the plot charged in the complaint and taking this first step in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

The information Jonathan Toebbe is accused of providing during the sting included information about Virginia-class nuclear submarine reactors, according to a court document, which he agreed to provide data from in exchange for thousands of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency.

With his wife, Toebbe drove June 26 to a location in West Virginia to drop off an SD card, wedged in a peanut butter sandwich, containing restricted material that cannot be shared under the federal Atomic Energy Act, the complaint said. Diana Toebbe appeared to be "acting as a lookout" as her husband left the material, according to the court filing.

During the months of negotiations, the complaint alleges, Toebbe expressed multiple concerns about secrecy and safety. The complaint quoted him as writing this spring: "Is there some physical signal you can make that proves your identity to me? I could plan to visit Washington, D.C., over Memorial Day weekend. I would be just another tourist in the crowd. Perhaps you could fly a signal flag on your roof?"

The undercover FBI contact responded that "We will set a signal from our main building observable from the street." The FBI then placed a signal "at a location associated with COUNTRY1" over Memorial Day weekend, it said. Within days, the complaint said, Toebbe confirmed he'd received the signal and was ready to go ahead with a dead drop.

In July, Toebbe and his wife drove to a location in south-central Pennsylvania and dropped off another SD card with hundreds of pages of schematics, drawings and other documents, according to the court filing. The complaint described it as sealed in a Band-Aid wrapper on this occasion.

In late August, according to the complaint, Jonathan Toebbe dropped off another SD card in Virginia, concealed in a chewing gum wrapper.

When he and his wife arrived Saturday in Jefferson County, they were arrested.

The Navy late Sunday provided a summary of Toebbe's military career that said he joined the service in 2012 in Denver, studied at the Officer Training Command in Newport, R.I., and was a nuclear engineering officer based in Northern Virginia and Pittsburgh. He became a lieutenant in 2016 and left active duty in 2017. He was a human resources officer in the reserve until he left the Navy in December 2020.

The Key School said in a statement that it was "in no way connected to the investigation nor any personal criminal activity involving the Toebbes. Diana Toebbe has been suspended from Key School indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation."

Information for this article was contributed by Christine Condon and McKenna Oxenden of the Baltimore Sun.