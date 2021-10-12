Prosecutor requests assistant for victims

After the Quorum Court denied Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter’s request to fund a staff position he was losing, Hunter is headed back to ask for permission to fill a position.

Hunter had asked the Quorum Court for funding to fill a position paid for by a Victims of Crime Act grant after receiving notification that the funds would be reduced in September. But some of the money was restored by the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, so Hunter is now asking for permission to fill the position.

During today’s Quorum Court committee meeting, members will discuss filling the Victims of Crime Act grant position.

In a hand-delivered letter to the county judge’s office dated Sept. 22, Hunter said the federal grant authorized a 100% funded part-time position for the Jefferson County Victim Witness Department totaling $7,800.

In the preoffer form, Hunter is asking the Quorum Court for approval that the position, titled “coordinator assistant,” be filled starting Oct. 5.

The part-time position would pay $15 an hour, 10 hours a week, for 52 weeks.

Currently, Jefferson County is under a hiring freeze, but Hunter stated the grant would fund the position fully and the part-time position would not have any benefits including federal insurance like Social Security and Medicare, retirement, vacation, or sick leave.

According to Hunter, the Victim Witness Coordinator Assistant job has the following much-needed responsibilities: Maintain daily time and attendance logs and turn them into the grant coordinator on 15th and 30 of each month.

Keep daily statistics as outlined by the state Department of Finance and Administration and turn them in on 15th and 30th of each month.

Sign Confidential Policy Agreement and job description outline each year.

Adhere to confidentiality policy. A breach of a victim’s confidentiality is grounds for dismissal.

Comprehend the procedures followed by the victim witness team. Be willing and able to work as an effective team member.

Understand the criminal justice system and have the ability to explain to victims their role in the system.

Display good communication skills and dependability and an ability to deal with victims of all ages, races and cultures.

Notify victims of all court dates or changes in the case.

Assist victims with certain applications Coordinate ancillary victim services (mental health, rape crisis, health department, etc.). Provide assistance when needed regarding information, referral and follow-up.

Assist with locating transportation for victims to a court or to ancillary victim services as needed.

Assist victims with the filing of petitions for Orders of Protection.

Maintain a record of all history of services, from victims including contact information. Make all information available to prosecutors when needed.

Assist victims with a safety plan.

Coordinate/assist with training to be provided by the program.

Perform all other duties as assigned.

A total of five positions are funded either partially or entirely by federal Victims of Crime Act funds totaling $109,695.

Those positions are; domestic violence coordinator; rape crisis coordinator; juvenile court coordinator, homicide victim coordinator; and the part-time position for victim witness assistance.

The federal program grants funds to the state to support crime victim assistance projects statewide that expand and enhance direct services to victims of crimes, and provide training and technical assistance to service providers.

The Jefferson County Victim Witness provides services that are directly related to the emotional healing and recovery of crime victims. Victims of Crime Act funds support those services that focus on helping victims in the immediate aftermath of a crime and supporting them as they rebuild their lives.

The primary revenue source for grants is the Crime Victims Fund, which is funded through fines, penalties and forfeitures collected from people and companies convicted of offenses against the United States.

In July national organizations representing thousands of victim service providers, prosecutors and state Victims of Crime Act administration and compensation agencies, as well as millions of survivors of crime, called on Congress to take immediate action to prevent expected catastrophic cuts to the grants.

In other county business, the committee will vote on sending to the full quorum court an ordinance requiring periodic reports from various boards and commissions of the county for review by the county judge.

According to the ordinance, beginning in November, each board, commission, task force, board of trustees, committee or the body of the county will file a monthly report due on the first business day articulating the actions taken by the body during the previous month including a copy of the minutes of any meeting.

Beginning January 2011 and every January following, an annual report is due no later than Jan. 31 summarizing the activities and accomplishments of the body for the previous year and goals and objectives for the upcoming year.