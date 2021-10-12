Registration open for cancer event

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church has opened registration through Oct. 22 for the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection.

This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson.

Speakers will share their stories of survival and victory. Participants are encouraged to dress in pink to show support. Despite the virtual platform, guests are welcomed to get moving and walk from 10:30 to 11 a.m., according to a news release.

This event is free, however, donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Oct. 30. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj).

Register by Oct. 22 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Completed forms and donations may be mailed to: Mt. Nebo, Post Office Box 2252, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71613.

Details: (870) 536-6827 or mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

Locals nominated for Homecoming

Arkansas Tech University at Russellville announced nominees for the 2021 ATU Homecoming court, including students from Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Area nominees listed by classification, hometown and nominating organizations are:

ATU queen nominees: Sarah Moore, senior, Sheridan, Sigma Phi Epsilon; and Josie Tomboli, senior, White Hall, V College Ministry.

ATU king nominee: Jacob Holloway, senior, Sheridan, Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The court will be announced Oct. 18. The names of the queen and king will be announced during a 1:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony Oct. 23, according to a news release. Details: www.atu.edu/homecoming.

Students receive space scholarships

Three area students at Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden earned $2,500 scholarships from NASA and the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium.

Honorees are Kayti Goad of Warren, Nathan Williams of Pine Bluff, and Joseph Bostian of Wilmar.

The three are among six students from SAU Tech's Aviation Maintenance Technology program to receive the awards, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (ASGC) is part of the National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program NASA initiated in 1989. Operations in the state began March 1, 1990. ASGC Includes 17 four-year universities and colleges throughout Arkansas, according to the release.