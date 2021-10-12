FOOTBALL

ASU loses pair to injuries

Arkansas State almost made it through the opening half of the season without any serious injuries, but the Red Wolves are now looking at two critical long-term absences following Thursday night's 52-20 loss Coastal Carolina.

Coach Butch Jones announced on the Red Wolves Coaches Show late Sunday that defensive tackle Terry Hampton will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury and added that quarterback James Blackman is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Blackman was out for the final snap of the first half and the entirety of the second half against the Chanticleers, emerging from the locker room in street clothes while wearing a sling. He was replaced by Layne Hatcher, who will again assume starting duties when ASU returns from its open date next Thursday against Louisiana-Lafayette.

"That creates some depth issues at that position, but I know Layne will do a great job," Jones said on the broadcast. "We have to get Wyatt Begeal ready and some true freshmen ready as well."

Also, cornerback Samy Johnson is day-to-day after a scary injury that saw the Little Rock native rushed to St. Bernard's Hospital in Jonesboro via ambulance. Johnson was evaluated for back pain but all tests came back normal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GAC names in-state players of week

The Great American Conference announced that Henderson State quarterback Adam Morse and defensive back Dedric O'Bryant, along with Harding University return specialist Kendale Allen were named the league's players of the week Monday.

Morse was named the GAC's offensive player of the week, while O'Bryant was the defensive player of the week. Allen earned the league's special teams player of the week.

Morse matched the GAC record for touchdowns accounted for in a single game with seven as he threw for six and ran for one in the Reddies' 59-24 win against East Central (Okla.). He completed 20 of 30 passes for 357 yards.

O'Bryant recorded two interceptions in the victory over East Central.

Allen averaged 48.5 yards on kick returns and added 12 punt return yards in the Bisons' 49-10 victory against Southern Nazarene. His 69-yard opening kickoff return set up Harding's first touchdown.

GOLF

UA men defeat Ole Miss in SEC match play

The University of Arkansas men's team defeated Ole Miss 3-1-1 in the quarterfinals Monday at the SEC Match Play in Birmingham, Ala.

Later Monday, the Razorbacks' semifinal match against LSU began, but was suspended because of darkness. Before the stoppage, Arkansas won two matches, lost one and has two that were tied.

In the Ole Miss match, Arkansas' Luke Long earned a 7-and-5 win over Brett Schell.

Segundo Oliva Pinto picked up a 4-and-3 victory over Jackson Suber. Juan Camilo Vesga clinched the Razorbacks' team win with a 2-and-1 victory over Kye Meeks. Wil Gibson tied his match and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira fell to Sarut Vongchaisit in 19 holes.

ASU men lead Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

The Arkansas State University men's team leads the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate by 11 strokes after Monday's play at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

ASU leads the 17-team field at 5-over 581, 11 strokes ahead of Loyola Chicago and 13 strokes ahead of Oral Roberts, Oklahoma Christian, Creighton and Valparaiso.

For the Red Wolves, Jack Madden, who is playing as an individual, shot a 66 and is in the lead by one stroke at 142.

Luka Naglic and Felix Krammer are in a tie for fourth place at 145, while Lucas Cena is tied for seventh place 146. Pierce Johnson, Chris Rahm and Devyn Pappas are all tied for 11th place at 147.

ASU women in fourth place at host event

Arkansas State's Maria Jose Atristain Vega is in fourth place after 36 holes Monday at the Lady Red Wolves Classic at the Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Merida, Mexico native shot a 72 and is at 2-under 142 as ASU's B-team sits in a tie for fifth place at 596 with Southern Mississippi. Eastern Kentucky leads at 573.

Also for the Red Wolves' B-team, Madison Smith is tied for 14th place at 148. Sydni Leung is at 152 and in a tie for 34th place, while Kiley Rodrigues is tied for 47th place with a 154.

ASU's A-team is in 12th place with a 611. Elise Schultz leads the A-team with a 149, good for a tie for 19th place. Olivia Schmidt is in a tie for 40th place at 153. Kayla Burke (155) is tied for 53rd place, Casey Sommer (156) is tied for 61st place and Charlotte Menager (162) is tied for 79th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services