UA interim chancellor emphasizes in-state outreach

FAYETTEVILLE — Charles Robinson, the top administrator at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, spoke Tuesday about a need to reach more Arkansans and create a greater sense of belonging for students on campus.

Robinson, UA’s interim chancellor since Aug. 16, gave updates on campus initiatives during a state-of-the-university address.

He said “everybody loves the Razorbacks” throughout the state, something he learned while visiting different parts of Arkansas upon first joining the university more than 20 years ago.

But in talking to residents, “many of them could not envision themselves on our campus as students,” he said.

“That’s a disconnect that we have got to change,” Robinson said. “When students come here they must feel that they have community. They must feel they have people that they are connected to meaningfully.”

Robinson highlighted growth in enrollment despite the ongoing pandemic, which surged this fall to more than 29,000 students, according to preliminary data.

He said the growth includes record numbers of Arkansas students in this fall’s incoming freshman class as well as a record number of out-of-state students.

Non-resident students — not including international students — make up 42.8% of 29,068 enrolled students this fall, up from 40.3% the previous fall when UA had a total enrollment of 27,562.

“I am pledging that I will take a portion of the growth from these out-of-state [students] and commit it to supporting first-generation Arkansans, low-income Arkansans,” Robinson said.

Robinson served as UA’s provost and executive vice chancellor before University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt announced that he would lead the campus this fall and possibly longer following the June resignation of Joe Steinmetz.

Robinson’s appointment letter for the interim role stated he remains able to compete for the permanent position.

"I just want to serve the University of Arkansas in whatever capacity the University of Arkansas will have me," Robinson said on Tuesday.