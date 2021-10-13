2 women killed in crash; Rogers man is arrested

A Rogers man was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of two people in a vehicle accident.

Luis Ruiz Jr., 29, was being held Monday in the Benton County jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with two counts of negligent homicide, battery, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and revocation of probation and parole.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges in the case.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:23 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 264 in Lowell, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Elenora Davis, 55, and Evelyn Shamory, 49, both of Springdale, were killed in the crash.

Ruiz was driving and went into oncoming traffic, striking head-on the vehicle driven by Davis, according to the report. Shamory was a passenger in the vehicle with Davis, according to the report.

Joanna Kelek, 57, of Rogers, a passenger in the vehicle with Davis and Shamory, was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Officers are investigating a crash Monday afternoon in Benton that left a motorcyclist dead, Benton police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sharon Road and Dogwood Street about 2 p.m. for a vehicle-motorcycle crash, according to a news release from Benton police. Upon arrival, officers discovered motorcyclist Johnny Griffin, 42, of Bauxite suffering from severe injuries.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Griffin was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

A 57-year-old Springdale man died in an accident on Sunday night after a vehicle rear-ended the man's Wolf Moped, while both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 49.

Authorities identified the man on the moped as Ricky N. Holbrooks.

According to a preliminary accident report, his moped did not have lights on. The accident happened about 11:15 p.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in rural Cleburne County, troopers said.

Douglas W. Storey, 61, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson south on Arkansas 5 when the wreck happened about 2 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

He was negotiating a right curve and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane of traffic, the report states. Troopers said a northbound 2017 Buick was negotiating a left curve when the front of the motorcycle struck the left-front of the Buick, according to the report.

Storey died of injuries from the crash, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision in Pine Bluff on Sunday.

A four-door passenger car and a motorcycle had collided about 9:15 p.m., leaving an adult male rider severely injured, according to Pine Bluff police. The rider was pronounced dead at a local hospital. There were no reported injuries in the car.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Camden Road and collided with the passenger car as it was making a left turn into a parking lot, according to police.

No names are being released pending the notification of next of kin, said Sgt. Richard Wegner, public information officer.

A Harrisburg man was killed in his front yard after a wheel that separated from a tractor-trailer struck him on Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

A 2009 Peterbilt was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in rural Poinsett County when it happened about 2:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The right-rear wheels and tires of the vehicle's trailer came off, one of which struck Michael C. Hamrick, 60, as he stood in his front yard, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time as clear and dry.